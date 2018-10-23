CCA and CCALT are now accepting applications for a fellowship position

The Colorado Cattlemen's Association and the Colorado Cattlemen's Agricultural Land Trust are offering a post-bachelor fellowship to develop future conservation and beef industry professionals who seek additional qualifications and experiences previous to entering their chosen career path.

The funded fellowships will span a one-year (12 month) time frame, beginning in January, focusing on basics of trade association and land trust competencies in Colorado's ranching and beef production industry. The fellows will serve as support staff across all sectors of each association. The varied experience will deliver broad association management knowledge, coupled with strategic execution of programs and services. Fellows will also experience each organization's extended networks, and have the opportunity to explore areas of personal interest.

Requirements:

Fellows must be prepared to work in a team environment while managing the execution of multiple tasks to meet deadlines and high-quality deliverables.

Well-versed technological skills are required to address evolving organizational models.

Earned bachelor degree in agriculture or natural resources related field.

Recommended Stories For You

Applied agriculture experience with preference toward beef production.

Located at CCA/CCALT Offices in Arvada, Color., with a 24 hour per week requirement.

Fellows will complete their one year, non-renewable term; and with the assistance of CCA/CCALT advance their experience, education and interests to potential employers or advanced career path pursuits.

Application:

Resume, cover letter and writing sample may be sent to:

Colorado Cattlemen's Association, Colorado Cattlemen's Agriculture Land Trust, 8833 Ralston Road, Arvada, CO 80002

terry@coloradocattle.org.