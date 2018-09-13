CCA and CSU host successful Ranch Gathering

On Sept. 6, Colorado Cattlemen's Association and Colorado State University held another successful Ranch Gathering at the Marshall Cattle Co. near Burlington, Colo.

The day began with an interactive discussion about Marshall Cattle Co's. genetically advanced herd. Attendees spent some time walking through various groups of the breeding herd and even had the chance to win prizes in a weight-guessing contest with some cattle. With a welcome from Troy and Lorna Marshall, owners of Marshall Cattle Co., the crowd made their way inside for an educational presentation from Kent Anderson, Zoetis.

Anderson discussed how the use of genetics and technology can greatly improve selection decisions, productivity, and profit, and even used direct data from Troy's herd to showcase how these techniques can be directly applied to an operation.

After a few more prizes were handed out, Ryan Rhoades, CSU's beef Extension specialist, gave a short presentation on the research being conducted by the university, including an exciting opportunity for producers to get directly involved in research. Presentations concluded with Terry Fankhauser, CCA executive vice president, explaining CCA's mission for the advancement and preservation of the beef industry with an enlightening testimonial from Troy Marshall, one of CCA's own members.

Special guests Heather Hays Stinnett, president of Colorado Cattlewomen, Inc., and Todd Inglee, interim executive director of Colorado Beef Council, also had an opportunity to engage with guests about their respective organizations.

Finally, after an evening of education and information, it was time for an amazing beef dinner, provided by Mick Livingston with CSU Extension. Guests were able to enjoy wonderful food, conversation, and spending time with others from their ranching community.

The beef industry may be large, but it is one of the most close-knit communities you'll find. These Ranch Gatherings are not only a great opportunity for education and networking, but they are also an exciting opportunity for CCA to meet the producers they are advocating for face-to-face in local communities. CCA would like to thank Troy and Lorna Marshall for hosting; Rhoades and all of the CSU Extension volunteers for their insight and help; Mick Livingston for the delicious meal; and Zoetis and AgRisk Advisors for their generous sponsorship. Above all, CCA thanks all of the Ranch Gathering attendees for spending another successful evening with us.