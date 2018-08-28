CCA and CSU prepare to host second ranch gathering

Join Colorado Cattlemen's Association and Colorado State University for the second Ranch Gathering, to be held at the Marshall Cattle Co. on Sept, 6, 2018 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Burlington, Colo. CCA members and the surrounding ranching community are invited and welcome to attend for an evening of great food, education, and networking opportunities.

This interactive event includes updates and information about CCA and its active role in advancing the Colorado beef industry, as well as an overview of CSU's most recent research and engagement opportunities. Attendees are also invited for an exclusive look into the Marshall Cattle Co., including a tour and a discussion with industry experts on the use of genetics and technologies used in selection decisions to increase productivity and profit. Troy Marshall, owner of Marshall Cattle Co., will be giving a look into his Angus and Simangus seedstock operation with a focus on providing excellent genetics that will maximize their customers' profits. Best known for their herd of SuperMamas and an aggressive embryo program, this will be a unique opportunity to discover more about the important role genetics play in our industry.

Look forward to an evening of networking and the chance to engage with the best of the best of the Eastern Colorado ranching community and other important stakeholders from the industry and beyond. The evening will wrap up with a cookout featuring a delicious, beef dinner and entertainment.

Space is limited. Please consider attending and joining us in the goal of advancing Colorado's beef industry. Contact the CCA office to register today, (303)-431-6422 or info@coloradocattle.org.