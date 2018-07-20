CCA announces new Ranching Legacy Program

Colorado Cattlemen's Association unveiled the newly re-formatted Ranching Legacy Program at its 2018 Annual Convention. The original Ranching Legacy Program was a cooperative endeavor between Colorado State University and CCA, designed to give beginning ranchers fundamental skills in range livestock production and ranch management. Keeping similar objectives in mind, the new Ranching Legacy Program builds more opportunities for ranchers of all ages and skill-sets to get involved in order to develop and refine their abilities in today's ranching industry.

The Ranching Legacy Program is composed of several layers of continuing education and engagement opportunities.

Certificate Program (two years):

Modeled after King Ranch Institute's Advanced Ranch Management Certificate Program. Designed to prepare ranchers and landowners to deal with complex issues in today's ranching industry.

Complete four lectureships and two symposiums

Designed for those directly involved in beef cattle production

Leadership Academy (two years):

Created to develop the next generation of leaders in beef cattle production. The academy is designed to help participants understand and capitalize on unique strengths to develop personal, organizational and community leadership.

Individuals must complete the certificate program and apply for the leadership academy. Limited positions will be available.

Participants must be CCA members and will be required to engage in CCA and CSU activities throughout the two-year period.

Other Components:

Ranch Gatherings: CCA will host ranch gatherings at different locations around the state to connect with those current and potential CCA members unable to attend state events

Ranching Legacy Symposium: Each year at CCA's Annual Convention, industry experts and thought leaders will provide an exclusive, educational symposium for attendees.