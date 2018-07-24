CCA appoints 2018 board of directors
July 24, 2018
Each year during Annual Convention, Colorado Cattlemen's Association conducts an annual business meeting in order to present, renew and accept the policy that has been created through the grassroots efforts throughout the year in committee meetings and at the local affiliate level. These policies are essential to guiding CCA's efforts and priorities on both a state and national level for the Colorado beef industry. In addition to the policy development process, the new slate of officers for CCA are accepted during this business session.
Colorado Cattlemen's Association is pleased to welcome the CCA 2018 board of directors:
President: Mike Hogue, Steamboat Springs
President-Elect: Steve Wooten, Kim
1st Vice President: Janie VanWinkle, Fruita
2nd Vice President: Troy Marshall, Burlington
Recommended Stories For You
Treasurer: Brett Datteri, Greeley
Northeast quarter reps: Robert Farnam, Brush & Jim Magnuson, Eaton
Northwest quarter reps: Tom Harrington, Carbondale & Philip Anderson, Walden
Southwest quarter reps: Al Heaton, Cortez & Mark LeValley, Hotchkiss
Southeast quarter reps: Curt Russell, Sugar City & R.J. Jolly, Kit Carson
Immediate Past President: Todd Inglee, Arvada
Past President: Tim Lehmann, Powderhorn
As with the officers from years before, this year's officers will be leading the association as CCA continues its mission of being the premier cattlemen's association that serves as the principal voice and advocate for Colorado beef production.