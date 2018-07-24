CCA appoints 2018 board of directors

Each year during Annual Convention, Colorado Cattlemen's Association conducts an annual business meeting in order to present, renew and accept the policy that has been created through the grassroots efforts throughout the year in committee meetings and at the local affiliate level. These policies are essential to guiding CCA's efforts and priorities on both a state and national level for the Colorado beef industry. In addition to the policy development process, the new slate of officers for CCA are accepted during this business session.

Colorado Cattlemen's Association is pleased to welcome the CCA 2018 board of directors:

President: Mike Hogue, Steamboat Springs

President-Elect: Steve Wooten, Kim

1st Vice President: Janie VanWinkle, Fruita

2nd Vice President: Troy Marshall, Burlington

Treasurer: Brett Datteri, Greeley

Northeast quarter reps: Robert Farnam, Brush & Jim Magnuson, Eaton

Northwest quarter reps: Tom Harrington, Carbondale & Philip Anderson, Walden

Southwest quarter reps: Al Heaton, Cortez & Mark LeValley, Hotchkiss

Southeast quarter reps: Curt Russell, Sugar City & R.J. Jolly, Kit Carson

Immediate Past President: Todd Inglee, Arvada

Past President: Tim Lehmann, Powderhorn

As with the officers from years before, this year's officers will be leading the association as CCA continues its mission of being the premier cattlemen's association that serves as the principal voice and advocate for Colorado beef production.