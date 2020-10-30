CCA member Beatty Canyon Ranch wins Region V ESAP Award

Beatty Canyon Ranch, owned and operated by Steve and Joy Wooten and Arin and Brady Burnham is located in Las Animas County, Colorado, and is a generational ranch that has long served as a cutting edge example for cutting-edge conservation.

Courtesy photo

ARVADA, Colo. – One of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s own, Beatty Canyon Ranch was honored with a Region V win for the Environmental Stewardship Award. Hosted by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Cattlemen to Cattlemen, seven of the nation’s top cattle operations were honored for environmentally positive practices that make them stewards of land, air and water resources. These farms and ranches show the commitment of all producers to protect the resources in their care and improve their operations for future generations of cattle producers.

REGIONAL AWARD WINNERS:

Region I – SK Herefords – New York

Region II – Southern Cross Farms – Mississippi

Region III – Euken-Myers Family – Iowa

Region IV – Double C Cattle Company – Oklahoma

Region V – Beatty Canyon Ranch – Colorado

Region VI – Boies Ranch – Nevada

Region VII – Johnson Farms – South Dakota

“Cattle producers are the original stewards of the land. For generations, cattlemen and cattlewomen have shared a commitment to improving their operations with an understanding that better management techniques improve the productivity of our farms and ranches. Those improvements allow us to produce high-quality beef while also giving back to our communities in the form of beautiful open spaces, wildlife habitat and of course, a high-quality beef product,” said NCBA President Marty Smith. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association established the ESAP Awards in 1991 to recognize outstanding land stewards in the cattle industry.

Beatty Canyon Ranch, owned and operated by Steve and Joy Wooten and Arin and Brady Burnham is located in Las Animas County, Colorado, and is a generational ranch that has long served as a cutting edge example for cutting-edge conservation. Controlling invasive species, grazing management and a focus on wildlife habitat are just a few of the practices utilized to preserve resource management at the picturesque livestock enterprise with a rugged canyon and prairie landscape. Operating on 125,000 acres, the families operate a 750 head of commercial Red Angus cow-calf program and also hosts a hunting enterprise with a diverse wildlife population. These populations include animals that fall under the endangered species act, such as the Massasauga Rattlesnake. All this is made possible by the large variety of management practices that Beatty Canyon Ranch utilizes.

Beatty Canyon Ranch and the six other cattle farms and ranches were awarded regional environmental stewardship awards and each will advance to be considered for the 2021 National Environmental Stewardship Award, to be announced in 2021.