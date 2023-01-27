CCA members and industry stakeholders meet in Denver for Mid-Winter Conference

ARVADA, Colo. – Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s wrapped up its 2023 Mid-Winter Conference at the Renaissance Central Park Hotel in Denver. This year’s event capitalized on CCA’s engaged membership as members and partners met to tackle issues and opportunities facing the industry. The event was full with member engagement, policy discussions, award presentations, and catching up with new and old friends from across the state. Attendees also had the opportunity to network with Colorado’s legislators at CCA’s Legislative Reception and 1867 Banquet.

The event started on Monday with meetings amongst leadership and members, including board meetings and meetings for the Ranching Legacy Leadership program. The day concluded with a social hour for networking between members and industry stakeholders. On Tuesday, members gathered for a productive day beginning with CCA’s 10 steering committee meetings. Not only do these meetings provide critical updates, but also establish the organization’s policies and stance on a wide range of legislative and regulatory topics that impact Colorado’s beef industry.

Following the committee meetings, CCA held its Awards Lunch where the association recognized some of the best and brightest from our industry honoring their service and dedication. After lunch, CCA hosted its Business Session before heading to the state Capitol for a tour and to meet with legislators.

That evening, CCA held its Legislative Reception and 1867 Banquet, where members and legislators had the opportunity to not only discuss ag related issues, but also build a more personal relationship through discussing issues of mutual importance. “CCA is a grassroots, member-driven organization that represents the interests of the over 10,000 cattle ranching families throughout the state. While our primary focus relates to the beef industry, CCA also has an interest in all issues dealing with natural resources, private property rights and small business viability. We appreciate that the evening activities generated many beneficial conversations between CCA members and legislators,” said Philip Anderson, CCA President.

The evening ended with additional award presentations, including naming Terry Fankhauser as CCA’s 2022 Honorary Lifetime Member. This successful event would not be possible without members, industry stakeholders, and sponsors’ involvement. CCA thanks all those who traveled to Denver to engage in the grassroots policy process that is so important to ensuring agriculture’s success in Colorado for generations to come. We look forward to gathering again this summer at our 2023 Annual Convention in June in Colorado Springs.

CCA Honorary Lifetime Member

Terry Fankhauser was named CCA’s 2022 Honorary Lifetime Member. After more than 22 years of service to Colorado’s beef industry and CCA, Terry is most deserving of this recognition. From his ranching roots in Kansas to his tenure as CCA executive vice president, Fankhauser has always committed to advancing the legacy of beef production. It is difficult to quantify the impacts of Fankhauser’s many accomplishments as he played a critical role in protecting the industry from many challenges and challengers. Due to his commitment to his work, the members of CCA and the industry have been better protected and will be better served into the future. Beyond Fankhauser’s knowledge, intellect, and passion for the agriculture industry in the state, it is his personal dedication and care for each and every member and their families that truly sets his impact apart from those around him. Although he will be missed in the daily industry activities, we are grateful for his continued role in the association as a strategic adviser and know he can be counted on for wisdom and support long into the future.

CCA offers our sincerest gratitude to Fankhauser for all he has done, and will continue to do, for the association and the broader beef industry. We appreciate Fankhauser’s continued support to the association and thank him for his advice and service.

Outstanding Commercial Producer of the Year

The 2022 Outstanding Commercial Producer of the Year is presented to the Turecek Cattle Company located in Deer Trail, Colo. For nearly four decades, the Turecek family has been actively involved in the ag industry while focusing on responsibly raising cattle with great respect to the land and resources around them.

Outstanding Seedstock Producer of the Year

The 2022 CCA Outstanding Seedstock Producer of the Year is presented to Walter Angus, located near Hudson, Colo. The Walter family is known for their functional, productive, and quality Angus cattle that perform at high altitudes both on the range and in the feedyard. The Walters also effectively engage outside the industry, hosting many groups on their ranch and sharing their passion for ranching.

Brand Inspector of the Year

The 2022 Brand Inspector of the Year is presented to Daniel Moody. Moody does an excellent job interacting with the public and helping to educate on the laws governing the brand inspection division. Moody puts in extra time to stay well-connected to his inspection area and is personally involved in the beef industry through raising cattle of his own.

Law Officer of the Year

The 2022 Law Officer of the Year is presented to Sheriff David Martin. For over 37 years, Sheriff Martin has shown personal dedication and commitment to his community. He is an outspoken advocate for agriculture whose dedication to ensuring justice is served to the community and the livestock industry is protected has not gone unrecognized.

Friend of Colorado CattleWomen Award

The 2022 Friend of CCW award is presented to Tami Arnold. Arnold has been volunteering her time and talent to designing CCW’s quarterly magazine for many years. CCW is deeply grateful to her for her passion for the industry, for helping CCW shine by highlighting member’s amazing work across their communities, her flexibility, consistency, and dedication to quality.

Colorado CattleWomen Above and Beyond Award

The Colorado CattleWomen Above and Beyond Award is presented to Cindy Mangus. For many years, Mangus has coordinated volunteer shifts for the Colorado Beef Council booth for the nearly three weeks of the National Western Stock Show. Mangus has beautifully performed this role for many years and she also has held many other roles at the state and local levels.

Top Individual Membership Recruiter

Membership is critically important to CCA. We thank everyone that is a CCA member, as well as those that help recruit on our behalf. The winner of the 2022 Individual Membership Recruiter Contest and the wonderful S01 Priefert Rancher chute is Philip Anderson. However, Anderson is donating the chute back and has placed a challenge for CCA members to recruit members between now and CCA’s Annual Convention to win this chute. Good luck recruiting.

Affiliate Rate-of-Growth

CCA’s Rate-of-Growth winner is given to the affiliate with the highest rate of growth averaged based on the size of affiliate, retention of members, and new members recruited. The Affiliate with the highest rate of growth for 2022 is Huerfano Basin Livestock.