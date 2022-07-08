CCAC board of directors proposes restructuring

The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee board of directors has been hard at work over the last year completing an in-depth strategic plan to set the direction of the CCAC. This has ultimately led them to recommend some changes to the market order to the commissioner of agriculture.

These changes stem from the first core strategy, which is to re-define the CCAC mission, brand, and structure, so we can be an innovative and nimble corn checkoff organization. The board has recommended three changes as structural steps to make the board more effective, cost efficient and producer focused.

To achieve these goals, the board of directors has recommended these changes to the Market Order:

Reduce the number of districts from seven districts to three districts

Reduce the current board from 10 directors and 10 alternates to seven directors and zero (0) alternates

Increase the tenure a director can serve from two consecutive three-year terms (six consecutive years) to three consecutive three-year terms nine consecutive years).

Current District Structure

The map below to the left illustrates what the current board structure looks like.

Current district structure.



Proposed District Structure

The map below to the right shows what the changes to the districts would look like. From the map you can see the three districts are geographically divided into:

Proposed district structure.



Northeast District (District 1) – two representatives

Southeast District (District 2) – two representatives

Western District (District 3) – one representative

At Large – two representatives from any district

District-based directors will be elected in-person at annual district meetings, and at-large directors will be elected via secure online nomination and voting process.

The board will also include three or more non-voting advisory seats.

Opportunities

Opens up meaningful opportunities for those willing to serve in many capacities (board of directors and action teams)

Eliminates alternates, who have been an underused resource, and it has been difficult to find people willing to serve in these positions

Simpler coordination of board meetings and district meetings

More cost effective as not as many producers are traveling

Smaller board allows organization to be more nimble and effective

Several of the current districts have seen challenges for many years in filling director and alternate directors, with the most recent board having four open alternate positions.

We understand these changes could present some challenges, such as needing multiple meetings per district since the district areas will be larger, and that has been accounted for.

In addition to these recommendations to the commissioner, the board is providing additional opportunities for producers to participate and direct the organization and industry through its proposed Action Teams: Issues & Engagement, Market Development, Research, and Sustainability.

A lot is happening, and we want your feedback. Please submit your comments by July 15, 2022 at https://bit.ly/boardstructurefeedback .