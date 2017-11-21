CCAC, CCGA Annual Banquet set for Dec. 6 in Burlington

Colorado Corn staff and board members are encouraging farmers and all others interested to join the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee and Colorado Corn Growers Association for their upcoming 2017 Annual Banquet, taking place Dec. 6 at the Burlington Community Center in Burlington, Colo.

The event serves as an opportunity to look back on the many accomplishments of the CCAC and CCGA from the past year, and also honor those who went above and beyond for the industry. The event is free and includes dinner.

Please RSVP no later than Nov. 24, by calling the Colorado Corn office at (970) 351-8201, or by sending an email to across@coloradocorn.com. Those who received annual banquet invitations in the mail can also respond by using the enclosed, self-addressed postcard.

2017 CCAC and CCGA Annual Banquet

Dec. 6, Burlington Community Center (340 S. 14th St.)

4:30 p.m., Colorado Corn Growers Association Annual Business Meeting (all CCGA members invited)

Recommended Stories For You

5:30 p.m., Social hour with musical entertainment by the Rodeo Road Apples, a country band from Kit Carson, Colo.

6:30 p.m., Dinner and awards presentation