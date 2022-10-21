CCAC elects new leadership

The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is pleased to announce that three directors have been elected to serve in leadership positions including president, vice president/treasurer and secretary. The elected members are as follows:

This is Hahn’s first term as president, and he served as vice president last year. He has also served as secretary. Hasart has served as the secretary for the past two years, and Burlington is new to the leadership team. All three have served on the CCAC board of directors before.

“I am thankful to have the opportunity to serve as president of the CCAC. I am excited with the new direction of the CCAC, and look forward to working with the other directors, the staff and our corn producers across the state for the betterment of the corn industry,” Hahn said.

He continued, “I am also excited about the changes to our Action Teams, as they will be the driving force behind what we are doing, and I encourage our producers to apply to be on these teams.”

The Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture recently approved a market order change relating to the size of the CCAC board of directors, reducing the board from 20 to seven members. Those seven members include:

Rod Hahn, Yuma

Josh Hasart, Bethune

Matt Mulch, Burlington

Alex Eckhardt, La Salle

Jeremy Fix, Wray

Jessica Brophy, Yuma

Wayne Brew, Delta

The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is a statewide board that consists of seven directors. Members of the CCAC are appointed by the State Commissioner of Agriculture from nominations submitted by corn producers.

For more information about the CCAC board of directors, please visit https://coloradocorn.com/ccac/ .