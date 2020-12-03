CCAC elects new leadership

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee announced that four directors have been elected to serve in leadership positions including president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. The elections were held virtually on Dec. 1 during the CCAC board meeting. The elected members are as follows:

President: Jeremy Fix, Wray,

Vice President: Justin Self, Springfield,

Secretary: Josh Hasart, Bethune,

Treasurer: Troy Schneider, Cope,

This will be the first term for each officer in their respective roles. “I am looking forward to working with all of the members of the board of directors to further the mission of the CCAC, and to work on behalf of all corn producers in the state of Colorado to promote grain corn through research, market development, regulatory affairs and education/outreach,” said Jeremy Fix, the new president for the CCAC.

Troy Schneider previously served as the president of the CCAC for the last two years. “This is a job that you don’t do by yourself, and I would like to thank my fellow board members for their trust in me. I also want to thank my team at home, my wife Kristen, sons Allen, Tyler and Tyson, and parents Kenneth and Dorothy Schneider for taking care of and running the family farm and ranch,” he said.

The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is a statewide board that consists of seven district directors, seven alternates, one at-large director and alternate, and an additional director and alternate from the largest and second largest corn producing district for a total of 20 members. Members of the CCAC are appointed by the State Commissioner of Agriculture from nominations submitted by corn producers.