CCAC supports 3 FFA chapters through grants

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is pleased to announce that three Colorado FFA chapters have been awarded a grant to help them give students more opportunities.

“The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is proud to provide grants to these FFA Chapters, so they have the tools to develop agriculture’s leaders of the future,” said Nicholas Colglazier, executive director for the CCAC.

The three chapters who were awarded a grant include:

Soroco FFA (Oak Creek): To improve the capabilities of Soroco Meats (food processing lab and store front), which provides lab-based facilities for students to practice food processing, packaging, safety and marketing standards.

“The grant we received from the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee will allow us to purchase essential supplies to operate the meat processing and food lab. Without your support, we would be delayed in our instruction and drastically further away from ensuring this facility is self-sustaining financially,” said Reece Melton, Soroco agricultural education instructor.

North Fork FFA (Hotchkiss): To purchase laptops and Microsoft Design Edge, to improve students’ technology and design skills in the use of the Plasma CAM equipment and learn career-ready skills in this area.

“Our chapter is working very hard this year to update our shop to a safe learning environment, with up-to-date technology for students to gain career-ready skills. This grant allowed us to purchase laptops, so that more than one student can practice designing projects for our plasma cutter. It usually takes much longer to design projects than it takes to cut them. These funds will increase student productivity and accessibility to career skills,” Lindsay Todd, North Fork FFA advisor, said.

Bethune FFA (Bethune): Addition of CNC Plasma cutter as second phase of tech and equipment upgrades to give students opportunity to acquire skills in metal fabrication.

“As we are still a newly formed chapter and ag program, our resources to purchase updated and relevant equipment have been stressed. The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee grant will permit the Bethune FFA Chapter and Bethune School District to acquire technology and equipment that is industry-relevant to our students interests and pathways,” stated Jerrod Bessire, Bethune FFA advisor.

Each fall, the CCAC puts out an application to all Colorado FFA chapters to apply for a grant for their program. All applications are reviewed by the CCAC board of directors, and applicants are selected based on project and need, and the grants are awarded in the spring.