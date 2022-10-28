CCAC to host district meetings

The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee will be hosting district meetings this winter. At these meetings, CCAC staff will be discussing CCAC updates and taking feedback on the research program. We will also have guests from the U.S. Grains Council and U.S. Meat Export Federation to talk about issues impacting the corn industry and how the checkoff investment is utilized.

Attendees should RSVP to colsen@coloradocorn.com by Nov. 20 with the location where they would like to attend, their name and contact information.

District Meeting Schedule

District 1-2

Dec. 5: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kenny’s Steakhouse

Address: 3502 W 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634

District 3

Dec. 5: 5-6:30 p.m.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sterling

Address: 1555 E Chestnut St., Sterling, CO 80751

District 4

Dec. 6: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Phillips County Event Center

Address: 22505 US-385, Holyoke, CO 80734

District 5

Dec. 6: 5-6:30 p.m.

The Orphanage – An Automotive-themed Gallery Space

Address: 300 S Main St., Yuma, CO 80759

District 6

Dec. 7: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Dish Room

Address: 218 S Lincoln St., Burlington, CO 80807

District 7

Dec. 7: 5-6:30 p.m.

Hickory House Restaurant

Address: 10335 S Parker Rd., Parker, CO 80134

District 8

December 9: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Busy Corner White Kitchen

Address: 318 Main St., Olathe, CO 81425