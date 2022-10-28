CCAC to host district meetings
Colorado Corn Administrative Committee
|The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee will be hosting district meetings this winter. At these meetings, CCAC staff will be discussing CCAC updates and taking feedback on the research program. We will also have guests from the U.S. Grains Council and U.S. Meat Export Federation to talk about issues impacting the corn industry and how the checkoff investment is utilized.
Attendees should RSVP to colsen@coloradocorn.com by Nov. 20 with the location where they would like to attend, their name and contact information.
District Meeting Schedule
District 1-2
Dec. 5: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Kenny’s Steakhouse
Address: 3502 W 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634
District 3
Dec. 5: 5-6:30 p.m.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sterling
Address: 1555 E Chestnut St., Sterling, CO 80751
District 4
Dec. 6: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Phillips County Event Center
Address: 22505 US-385, Holyoke, CO 80734
District 5
Dec. 6: 5-6:30 p.m.
The Orphanage – An Automotive-themed Gallery Space
Address: 300 S Main St., Yuma, CO 80759
District 6
Dec. 7: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Dish Room
Address: 218 S Lincoln St., Burlington, CO 80807
District 7
Dec. 7: 5-6:30 p.m.
Hickory House Restaurant
Address: 10335 S Parker Rd., Parker, CO 80134
District 8
December 9: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Busy Corner White Kitchen
Address: 318 Main St., Olathe, CO 81425
