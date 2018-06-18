CCA’s 151st Annual Convention kicks off today

Colorado Cattlemen's Association's Annual Convention kicks off today. It's shaping up to be an event you won't want to miss, with a lot happening between now and Wednesday. There are three rounds of committee meetings scheduled for today that will focus on policy and education. The schedule is as follows:

Round 1 – 8-10:30 a.m.

– Federal Lands & BLM/FS Liaison

– Marketing

– State Lands

Round 2 – 12:45-3 p.m.

– Animal Health & Welfare

– Property Rights & Resource Stewardship

– Water

Round 3 – 3:15-5:30 p.m.

– Ag Policy, Tax & Finance

– Beef Improvement

– Brand & Theft

– Wildlife Resources

You'll get a chance to network and relax today during lunch and tonight at the Trade Show Reception, where nearly 60 trade show exhibitors are setting up as we speak.

If you can't make it today, be sure to join us tomorrow and Wednesday. Tomorrow will highlight the first annual Ranching Legacy Symposium, "Survive to Thrive: Managing Risk in Ranching," featuring two distinct speaker sessions with chances to hear speakers from across the nation. We will then load up and head out to CCA's Game Night at the Colorado State University football stadium. Wednesday will begin with CCA's Annual Business session and the day will wrap up with the Governors Candidate Forum.

Registration is available on site at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Loveland. See you there.