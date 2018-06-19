CCA’s 2018 annual convention is in full swing

Colorado Cattlemen's Association keeps on rolling through to the second day of annual convention. Yesterday hosted three rounds of committee meetings focused on policy and education. Each committee meeting allowed attendees the opportunity to engage with experts in all sectors of the beef industry.

CCA also celebrated the 2018 Leopold Conservation Award winner, Beatty Canyon Ranch and the Wooten family from Las Animas County, Colo., during Monday's lunch. Congratulations again to the Wooten family and their commitment to responsible stewardship and land management.

Today's schedule includes the first annual Ranching Legacy Symposium and CCA's Game Night at CSU. See below for a full schedule:

1st Annual Ranching Legacy Symposium: "Survive to Thrive: Managing Risk in Ranching"

9:30 a.m. "Taking Action," an interactive panel discussion with panelists:

Steve Wooten, Colorado

Recommended Stories For You

John Maddux, Nebraska

Kevin Kester, California

Pat O'Toole, Wyoming

1:30 p.m. "What Lies Ahead," featuring speakers:

Tanner Ehmke, CoBank

Dustin Pendell, Kansas State University

Kevin Kester, NCBA President

CCA's Game Night at CSU, 5 p.m.

Join CCA for a reception, banquet, and casino night at Colorado State University's new football stadium. Fun for all ages and prizes to be won.

If you can't make it today, there is an opportunity to get involved during tomorrow's events. CCA's annual business session and awards will begin at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning and our convention will wrap up with the Governors' Candidate Forum, a unique opportunity to hear from candidates for this year's gubernatorial race about the issues that matter to Colorado's ranchers.