CCA’s Annual Convention is on the horizon

Registration is open for the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 2020 Annual Convention, which will be held on June 15-17 in Colorado Springs at the Colorado Springs Marriott. The three-day event will be full of educational information, networking, entertaining and knowledgeable speakers, offsite tours, social media training, beef tastings, live music and is the perfect opportunity to reconnect. Now more than ever, it is important to look toward the future, and it is imperative for the industry to return to a sense of normalcy with a full house of grassroots policy and CCA membership in attendance this summer.

On Monday, members will engage in CCA committee meetings where their voices can be heard and policies that shape the future are formed. The Colorado CattleWomen will hold their general membership meeting, followed by the now infamous “High Tea” Lunch on Monday that will include the Leopold Conservation Award presentation. In the evening, we will greet our trade show exhibitors with a Welcome Reception.

The Third Annual Ranching Legacy Program Symposium will kick off Tuesday morning. This year’s symposium, “Marketing like an Agvocate,” will focus on how we, as an industry, can effectively market our industry and product in a changing environment. The first speaker will lay out our political environment and what challenges and opportunities agriculture is facing. Next, we will hear from a speaker that has extensive marketing experience and will illustrate the impacts of effective marketing campaigns and how a definitive marketing purpose can help improve our industry’s marketing tactics. Later, breakout sessions will help you, as an individual, discover your role in marketing and promoting our industry. In the afternoon, attendees will have the opportunity to attend exciting, off-site tours. After a day filled with stimulating speakers and activity, attendees will participate in an interactive beef and spirit pairings and tastings. Make sure to bring your appetites, as we showcase power matchings of our delicious product in new, interesting ways. The evening will end with a live band, so make sure to bring your dancing shoes.

Wednesday is the final day of the event and will begin with the Current Issues Breakfast. During breakfast, an update from Coloradans Protecting Wildlife on the wolf ballot measure will be provided; additional updates, including a Colorado Beef Council report and CCA Affiliate reports will be included. CCA’s Business session will also be conducted during the meal, and awards will be presented before attendees head home.

We are all eager to get back to business as an industry, and CCA’s Annual Convention is just the event to bring us together again. Of course, CCA will continue to follow and adjust accordingly around the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), but remains optimistic that the conference will take place as scheduled. Please don’t wait to register. For more information and to register, please visit CCA’s website. CCA is also accepting sponsors and vendors for its trade show but booth space is limited, so please contact Sarah Dideriksen at the CCA office to reserve your spot today. Sponsorship and trade show forms can also be found on CCA’s website.