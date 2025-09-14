CCA’s Mid-Winter Conference to be held Nov. 10-11

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Registration is now open for the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s Mid-Winter Conference, which will be held on Nov. 10 and 11 at the Denver Marriott West Hotel in Golden, Colo. We have adjusted our conference from January to November so make sure to add this new date to your calendar.



The Mid-Winter Conference will kick off on Nov. 10 with CCA’s board of directors meeting, as well as a meeting for Colorado CattleWomen. Following the meetings, CCA will start the first of three rounds of steering committee meetings. The evening will conclude with the CCA President’s Reception, where all conference attendees and vendors are welcome to network and mingle.



Tuesday, Nov. 11, will be a full day, starting with CCA’s remaining rounds of steering committee meetings in the morning — facilitating important discussions about topics and issues affecting every aspect of Colorado’s beef industry. During Tuesday’s lunch, CCA will host its business meeting and recognize several award winners. On Tuesday afternoon, CCA will host a legislative panel where members have the opportunity to engage directly with elected officials to discuss relevant industry priorities. Then attendees are invited to stay for the 1867 reception and banquet that evening where we will celebrate award winners and enjoy connecting with our industry friends and colleagues.



To register, please visit the CCA website or call the CCA office at (303) 431-6422. CCA also has a discounted room block at the Denver Marriott West Hotel for our conference attendees. For more information on the conference, visit http://www.coloradocattle.org/mid-winter-conference .



Thanks to the sponsors who have already signed on to support CCA and its members. Sponsorship opportunities are available as well as opportunities to connect with beef producers and industry leaders. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with the CCA office at info@coloradocattle.org , for more information about the best ways to showcase your business while supporting CCA.



After a great 2025 Annual Convention, we look forward to continuing to engage with members and the broader industry in November.