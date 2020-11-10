CCGA ends partnership with CCAC

GREELEY, Colo. — It is with sadness we must inform you that effective immediately, the Colorado Corn Growers Association Executive Officer team has decided to end their partnership with the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee. While we had hopes of renewing this partnership to continue moving Colorado Corn forward together, the CCGA Executive Officer team had different intentions.

The CCAC is committed to continuing to manage Colorado’s corn check-off dollars and will continue to invest in research, market development, regulatory issues, outreach, and education for the benefit of corn producers in the state.

We, the CCAC Executive Committee, along with the entire CCAC Board of Directors and staff will continue to serve all corn producers in the state of Colorado now and in the future.

If you have any questions, please contact President Troy Schneider via email (tkfarms@plainstel.com) or phone (970-630-0139) or Executive Director Nicholas Colglazier via email (ncolglazier@coloradocorn.com) or phone (970-580-0922).

– CCAC