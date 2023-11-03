CCW installs new officer team

The new slate of officers of the Colorado Cattlewomen Association were elected at the group’s annual meeting in June and are in the midst of a membership drive through the end of the year.

Colorado Cattlewomen Association President Kathleen Shoemaker lives in Canon City on their family ranch, a cow-calf operation that was established in 1899. The cattle, and agriculture industry have always been a very important part of Shoemaker’s life. She also owns Bunk House Burgers with her sister, and the pair has featured grassfed beef and have been in business for 10 years.

CCW president Kathleen Shoemaker Kathleen

“It is very important to me that I continue the legacy of my mother to be active in the Cattlewomen’s Association on the local and state level,” she said. “I have been a member of Fremont County Cattlewomen for 15 years and served on the CCW board as treasurer and vice president. I am very honored to be president of CCW and am looking forward to leading the great group of ladies that make up our executive team. I am excited for new beginnings as well as honoring those who came before us and paved our way.”

CCW vice president Christy Hawk lives in western Colorado in the small town of Crawford. She and her husband operate a cow/calf operation and run cattle with five other families in the West Elk Wilderness. She have been president of Black Mesa Cattlewomen three times, and a member for over 38 years.

Christy Hawk. Courtesy photo. Hawk

“I married my high school sweetheart in 1982, we didn’t inherit a ranch we started one, hard knocks and hard lessons but we have endured,” she said. “They raised four great kids and now have seven grandkids. I love being part of the cattlewomen legacy, and my goal is to honor those women who have led the way for organizations at the local level and state level to stay vibrant and continue to be an intricate part of the ranching community. These women were the true ranch wives.”

CCW secretary Vanette Benesch said her friends and family call her Sudzy, a nickname she thought was her given name until she was 5. She retired from a 30-year teaching career in 2021 from Canon City Schools where she taught English, speech and debate, and Spanish. Prior to teaching she was a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association staff writer, a ProRodeo Sports News journalist, and a Colorado State Fair media assistant and rodeo publicist. Currently, she’s the bookkeeper for her family’s ranch, W.A.W. Cattle Ranch, Inc. (Walker Ranch) in Westcliffe, a Colorado Centennial Ranch boasting a 112-year existence.

Sudzy Benesch Sudzy

She serves as the Custer County CattleWomen president and lives in Penrose with her husband, Bryan. She has two married sons whose families continue the ranching and western heritage legacy.

“I am honored to be the Colorado CattleWomen secretary and believe strongly in our mission,” she said. “As the majority of the population becomes more urbanized, we as cattlewomen must share the facts and benefits about the cattle industry. Not only does ranching produce a nutritious food source in beef, but it also protects valuable land habitats, promotes a healthier environment through carbon sequestration and secures our nation’s ability to be self-reliant.”

CCW Treasurer Debbi Anderson hails from the northwest part of the state, and is married to Philip Anderson, who just finished his year as the Colorado Cattleman’s president. They live on the family ranch in Jackson County outside of Walden at 8,425 feet, also called North Park. They have a cow-calf operation of 200 mama cows and work alongside their two sons and their families. They have two granddaughters that they enjoy having live next door.

Debbi Anderson Debbi

“Agriculture has always been an important part of our lives,” she said. “I grew up in Severance with a farming family. Philip was raised on our ranch and became a vocational agriculture teacher. We moved back to the ranch in 1987 and have been here since. I was the librarian at North Park School along with Philip teaching Vo Ag, we did most of the ranch work on weekends and in the dark after school. We both have retired and are so happy to ranch during the week in the daylight.”

She said she would be remiss not to mention they ranch in the area that has experienced migrated wolves. She compares wolves to the deadly Pine Beetle that has destroyed forests and is now traveling to the Front Range to the healthy trees. She said the wolves will migrate, too.

Joanie Shoemaker is the parliamentarian for CCW. Her family ranch is a cow-calf operation that was established in 1899, and she said she believes they are following the legacy of their grandparents and parents by being active in the agricultural industry promoting cattle. She said her family has focused on sustainability to preserve the land they care for. She and her sister own Bunk House Burger and celebrated 10 years of operation in January of this year.

She is active with the Fremont County Cattlewomen, serving as president, and is active in the newly revitalized MileHi Cattlewomen. She was recently reappointed to serve on the Colorado Beef Council for her second term. Currently, she is the secretary/treasurer for the board and said she is very blessed to follow in her mother’s footsteps as she, too, served on the Beef Council. She said it is an honor to utilize the Beef Checkoff dollars to maximize and increase beef demand and consumer confidence in great beef products.

CCW past president Karen Smith is a native Coloradoan, born and raised in the rural, northern mountain high country. Her family runs a cow-calf operation and raises Angus cattle, bison and grass hay. They sell products directly to consumers at local farmers markets and a small local store.

Karen Smith Karen-002

“I love sharing about agriculture, ranching, cattle, and beef with consumers so they can make that personal connection to the nutritious food we raise for them. One of my favorite things about serving in CCW and ANCW is building lifelong relationships with really wonderful cattlewomen and cattlemen around our state and country.



NE Quarter Representative: Britt Pratt

NW Quarter Representative: Kathy Nelson

​SE Quarter Representative: Sheron Berry

SW Quarter Representative: Christy Hawk

Legislative: Joanie Shoemaker​

Industry Issues/Communications: Jo Stanko

Colorado Beef Account: Sallie Miller

Newsletter: Kelsey Pope

​Website: Kelsey Pope

Colorado Beef Council Liaison: Julie Moore

Stock Show: Cindy Mangus

State Fair Carcass: Open

Ag Fest: Open

Membership: Kathleen Shoemaker

Ranch Run: Open

Colorado Cattlemen: Erin Karney

Members can send dues to:

Kathleen Shoemaker

1040 Lone Tree Circle

Canon City, CO 81212