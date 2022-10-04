CDA hiring for up to 4 regional assistant commissioners of agriculture positions

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Agriculture announced a search to fill new regionally based positions that will serve as a liaison between the department and agricultural communities across Colorado. The regional assistant commissioner of agriculture roles will serve as a key resource and conduit to CDA to support the department’s goals of community engagement and developing and maintaining trusted relationships with rural communities.

Funding is available to hire anywhere between one and four of these part-time positions. The department will make that determination based on business needs. These positions will average five-10 hours per week, will be based in agricultural communities across the state, and will operate with a high level of flexibility to allow for working farmers and ranchers to consider this role. This restructuring of the traditional deputy position was developed through conversation with Colorado’s agricultural community as to how to expand representation and deepen partnerships.

“CDA is continuously exploring innovative ways to engage farmers and ranchers to gather their thoughts on emerging issues. With these new positions, ag communities will have direct access to a member of the CDA executive team who lives and works in their community and who can quickly escalate ideas and concerns directly to CDA leadership,” said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. “For the regional assistant commissioner of agriculture positions we are looking for experienced farmers, ranchers, or producers who have a proven track record of cultivating relationships within their communities and engaging on issues critical to agriculture. We want to expand our outreach to Colorado’s ag communities by bringing in voices that represent diverse experiences, views, and regions of Colorado.”

These unique positions will work closely with the commissioner of agriculture, the agricultural commission, and CDA’s senior team to serve as a direct connection between the department and their community. Qualified candidates will have experience and knowledge in the agricultural field as well as in ag economics, stewardship and conservation practices, supporting future generations in agriculture, and promoting animal health and welfare. The position will serve to advise the department on issues related to agricultural production and other policies impacting agricultural communities and provide policy position recommendations and feedback.

These positions will serve as a representative to a region of Colorado. The same job posting may be used to hire more than one regional assistant commissioner of agriculture in order to provide regional coverage across Colorado.

The department is looking for leaders from agricultural communities who are skilled in engaging local decision makers, building and strengthening relationships, and committed to increasing equity, diversity and inclusion in agriculture. The regional assistant commissioner applicants should be able to demonstrate a wide range of community involvement and have experience that covers multiple areas of the agricultural industry.

These part-time, term-limited positions will serve as a spokesperson for CDA in their community and will bring feedback from various ag communities back to the department. The positions do not oversee any staff or programs, but rather support the work of the department by connecting stakeholders with appropriate decision makers and acting in a liaison capacity with ag communities across their region of Colorado.

The full position description and application can be found online at bit.ly/cda-asstregcomish. The application period is open now and closes on Oct. 24, 2022. Qualified applicants should fill out the online application form. A paper application form is also available at the link above.