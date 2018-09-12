CDA hosts town hall meeting in Monte Vista

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture, Don Brown, invites the public to a town hall meeting to discuss today's agricultural challenges and successes. "With the ongoing tariff discussions, technology advancements, and the day-to-day efforts of running a farm and ranch, there are plenty of topics for us to discuss," Brown said.

The meetings are open to the public, free of charge, and everyone is invited to participate. The meeting will be held on Sept. 26, 2018, at:

7 a.m. at the Colorado Potato Administrative Office, 1305 Park Ave, Monte Vista, CO 81144.

The meeting will be followed by the Colorado Agricultural Commission meeting at 8 a.m. The public is invited to attend the commission meeting as well.

For more information on the Colorado Department of Agriculture, visit http://www.colorado.gov/ag.