CDA launches nationwide search for new deputy commissioner of agriculture

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Agriculture has begun a nationwide candidate search to fill the position of deputy commissioner of agriculture for Colorado. The department is looking for an experienced leader to build on CDA’s mission of advancing Colorado’s agriculture and building relationships throughout our state’s agricultural communities. The new deputy will replace Steve Silverman, who is moving on from CDA in February to teach at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

“During his three years at the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Deputy Commissioner Silverman has worked tirelessly to advance the goals of our agency and I want to wholeheartedly thank him for his service. His dedication was clear even before the pandemic, but the last two years showcased his commitment to agriculture through both difficult and exciting times,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. “Steve is leaving behind some big shoes to fill and we hope to find a candidate who can help lead the daily work of our agency while committing to build and expand our relationships with ag communities across Colorado.”

The deputy commissioner position has statutory authority to act on behalf of the commissioner of agriculture in the management of the department and ensures that the department effectively administers all programs and authorities delegated by state or federal law. This position will oversee the eight divisions of CDA, develop and lead federal strategy, help oversee and implement policy and regulatory changes, and lead the development of new programs and initiatives for the department. The position will serve as a liaison between Tribes, the governor’s office, and other state and federal agencies. The deputy commissioner will also work to develop the agency’s Wildly Important Goals for how to advance and support Colorado agriculture, and ensure their implementation.

“Serving the state of Colorado through my work for the Department of Agriculture has been an honor and a pleasure. I’m continually impressed by the grit, tenacity, and commitment I see from Colorado’s farmers and ranchers. I have also been deeply impressed by the dedication of our staff at the department. It has been a great privilege to work on behalf of Colorado’s agriculture community,” said Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Silverman. “I’m really proud of the work the Department of Agriculture has done over the past three years to advance Colorado’s agriculture, protect livestock and pets, and create consumer awareness of everything that goes into the food production systems we rely on. I know the next person to join the team at CDA will continue to build upon the strong relationships the department has with the members of Colorado’s agricultural communities.”

The deadline to apply for the position is Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Qualified candidates from anywhere in the U.S. can apply through the state’s online job portal.