CDA launches online hemp registration process

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – The Colorado Department of Agriculture announced the launch of its new Hemp Online Portal, or HOP. Applicants seeking to grow industrial hemp in Colorado can now apply for, pay for, and submit an application online for review through the application section of the CDA Industrial Hemp Website.

“Colorado leads the nation in registered land area for industrial hemp cultivation,” said Brian Koontz, hemp program manager at CDA, “Our plants team has worked tirelessly for many months to keep pace with unprecedented demand and serve stakeholders across the state. This new registration process will help us continue to stand as a leader in the industry.”

To date, CDA has processed 2,634 industrial hemp registrations across the state. A total of 89,743 acres and 15.4 million square feet of indoor grow areas have been registered in 2019 and so far this year, 51,227 acres of hemp have been harvested. Thirteen varieties of certified hemp seed are approved for cultivation in Colorado and eight varieties are currently being tested in field trials by CDA.

For more information, please visit CDA’s industrial hemp website at https://www.colorado.gov/agplants/industrial-hemp or contact Jessica Quinn at (303) 869-9055.