CDA seeking members to serve on multiple advisory committees

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Three of the Department of Agriculture’s Advisory Committees are accepting nominations to fill critical positions that give input to the Department on issues relevant to agriculture in Colorado.

The Hemp Advisory Committee, Agricultural Water Quality Committee, and the Pesticide Advisory Committee are seeking members to fill vacant positions. Read more about each committee and vacancies below.

Members of the Hemp Advisory Committee advise the department and confer on all matters regarding the regulation of hemp, including offering advice and consultation on the establishment of an inspection program to determine THC concentration in compliance with the Colorado Hemp Act, USDA and approved Colorado State Hemp Plan. The HAC is made up of 10 members who serve three year terms.

The Hemp Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for a member representing commercial farmers.

This vacancy on the committee needs to be filled for the remainder of its term that expires on July 31, 2023. Interested candidates can submit their nominations online no later than Wednesday, May 4 at 5 p.m. MT.

More information about the HAC is available on the Hemp Advisory Committee website.

The Agricultural Water Quality Program relies upon the 14 member Agricultural Water Quality Advisory Committee for guidance and feedback on issues impacting ground and surface water quality. The AWQAC helps guide program objectives, evaluate effectiveness of program activities, and provide a direct link to local perspectives from consumers and producers across Colorado.

The committee consists of people representing industry and producer groups, the public, and water resource professionals. Committee members are appointed to three-year terms by the commissioner of agriculture.

The Agricultural Water Quality Advisory Committee is currently accepting applications for the following open positions:

General Public (1)

Agricultural Chemical Supplier (1)

Municipal/Stormwater (1)

Water Resource Professional (1)

Commercial Pesticide Applicator (1)

Green Industry (2)

Agricultural Producer (6)

Additionally, the Committee will include one member of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Water Quality Control Commission.

Nominations for all positions listed above are currently being accepted on an ongoing basis until all positions are filled. Interested candidates can apply by filling out the online nomination form. More information is available on the AWQAC website.

The Pesticide Advisory Committee consists of 15 members representing industry, applicators, producers, ag workers, pollinator groups, and the public. Committee members are appointed to three-year terms by the commissioner of agriculture for the purpose of assisting the commissioner in the promulgation of rules associated with the Pesticide Applicators’ Act and Pesticide Act.

The Pesticide Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for the following positions:

General Public — Urban Agriculture Representative (1)

Registered Limited Commercial Applicator Representative (1)

Agricultural Worker Representative (1)

Nominations and brief biographies of interested applicants are being accepted until 5 p.m. MT on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Interested candidates can apply via an online nomination form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccVaNXZKKFFm80ESky-ulebiMjWxDBDxG5tbCXdXvZudNOwg/viewform .

More information is available on the PAC website.