CDA’s loan program invites lending institutions to negotiate

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Agriculture is taking the next major step in establishing the Colorado Agricultural Future Loans Program to support beginning and underserved farmers through low-interest loans.

The state has posted an Invitation to Negotiate and is excited to collaborate with lending partners in this critical effort to make affordable loans available for farm to market infrastructure projects, as well as Colorado’s beginning or underserved farmers and ranchers who have not been able to take advantage of conventional financing options.

The Colorado Agricultural Future Loans Program was established by the Colorado legislature (SB 21-248), which appropriated $30 million to create a grant and revolving loan program to support Colorado farmers.

To learn more about the ITN, visit the ColoradoVSS portal and select “Public Search” in the left navigation menu. Search for the notice using the keyword “2022000004” for the “Financial Partner for the CDA Loan Program.”

Additionally, as required by statute, CDA is also holding a rulemaking hearing for the adoption of rules pertaining to the Colorado Agricultural Future Loan Program.

The hearing will be held virtually on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public. You can learn more about the rulemaking hearing on the CDA website (ag.colorado.gov/home/legislation-laws-regulations-and-rule-hearings).