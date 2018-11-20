CDC: Don’t eat romaine lettuce

The Centers for Disease Control said today that all consumers in the United States and Canada should not eat romaine lettuce due to a multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli O157:H7 infections linked to it.

As The Washington Post summarized the CDC alert, "The CDC told consumers to throw away any romaine lettuce they may already have purchased. Restaurants should not serve it, stores should not sell it, and people should not buy it, no matter where or when the lettuce was grown. It doesn't matter if it is chopped, whole head or part of a mix. All romaine should be avoided."

The FDA said it is conducting an investigation in conjunction with the CDC, the Public Health Agency of Canada and Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which are investigating a similar outbreak in Canada.

The FDA is conducting a traceback investigation to determine the source of the romaine lettuce eaten by people who became sick, the agency said. Additionally, FDA and states are conducting laboratory analysis of romaine lettuce samples potentially linked to the current outbreak.