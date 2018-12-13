CDC has identified more cases of Salmonella Newport linked to beef recalled by JBS

The Centers for Disease Control continues to advise consumers and retailers to check their freezers for recalled ground beef produced by JBS Tolleson, Inc., which is linked to a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections. More information on the outbreak investigation can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/newport-10-18/index.html.

Updates:

Since the last update on Nov. 15, 87 more ill people have been reported, including 32 who have been hospitalized.

Three more states have reported illnesses (Michigan, Mississippi, and West Virginia).

In total, 333 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 28 states.

Ninety-one people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Recommended Stories For You

Illnesses started on dates ranging from Aug. 5, 2018, to Nov. 9, 2018.

This investigation is ongoing, and CDC will provide updates when more information is available.

Advice to Consumers, Restaurants, and Retailers:

Check your freezer for beef recalled by JBS Tolleson, Inc., of Tolleson, Ariz., and do not eat, serve or sell it. These beef products, including ground beef, may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Recalled beef products were produced and packaged from July 26, 2018, to Sept. 7, 2018, and were shipped to retailers nationwide under many brand names.

The company recalled 6.9 million pounds of beef products on Oct. 4, 2018, and then recalled an additional 5.2 million pounds of beef products on Dec. 4, 2018.

When you check your freezer for recalled beef, look for beef labeled with the establishment number "EST. 267." This is usually found inside the USDA mark of inspection, but can be elsewhere on the package.

More than 100 retailers, including chain retail locations and local stores, sold the recalled beef.

Visit the USDA-FSIS website for a list of stores and states where the recalled beef products were sold. Stores are listed by state, in alphabetical order.

Return recalled beef to the store or throw it away.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

Contact a health care provider if you think you got sick from eating recalled ground beef.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12-72 hours after eating contaminated food. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

If you have further questions about this outbreak, please call the CDC media line at (404) 639-3286. If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state's health department.