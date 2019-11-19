CDC releases 2019 antibiotic resistance report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its 2019 report on the threats of antibiotic resistance.

U.S. fatalities associated with antibiotic-resistant pathogens have declined, but threats remain as resistance emerges in previously susceptible organisms, the Bovine Veterinarian said in an analysis.

In foreward, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote “To stop antibiotic resistance, our nation must:”

▪ “Stop referring to a coming post-antibiotic era — it’s already here. You and I are living in a time when some miracle drugs no longer perform miracles and families are being ripped apart by a microscopic enemy. The time for action is now and we can be part of the solution.

▪ “Stop playing the blame game. Each person, industry, and country can affect the development of antibiotic resistance. We each have a role to play and should be held accountable to make meaningful progress against this threat.

▪ “Stop relying only on new antibiotics that are slow getting to market and that, sadly, these germs will one day render ineffective. We need to adopt aggressive strategies that keep the germs away and infections from occurring in the first place.

▪ “Stop believing that antibiotic resistance is a problem ‘over there’ in someone else’s hospital, state, or country — and not in our own backyard. Antibiotic resistance has been found in every U.S. state and in every country across the globe. There is no safe place from antibiotic resistance, but everyone can take action against it. Take action where you can, from handwashing to improving antibiotic use.”