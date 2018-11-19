CDC reports 126 more people added to its investgation of JBS Tolleson meat recall

CDC continues to advise consumers and retailers not to eat, serve, or sell recalled ground beef produced by JBS Tolleson, Inc., which is linked to a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections. More information on the outbreak investigation can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/newport-10-18/index.html.

Updates:

Since the last update on Oct. 23, 126 more ill people have been added to this investigation.

246 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport have been reported from 25 states.

59 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from Aug. 5, 2018, to Oct. 16, 2018.

On Oct. 4, 2018, JBS Tolleson, Inc., of Tolleson, Ariz., recalled approximately 6.5 million pounds of beef products, including ground beef, because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

See the list of recalled brands and products, and the states and stores where they were sold, on the website of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. More than 100 retailers, including chain locations and local stores, sold the recalled beef.

This investigation is ongoing, and CDC will provide updates when more information is available.

Advice to Consumers, Restaurants, and Retailers

Consumers who have ground beef in their homes labeled with the establishment number "EST. 267" should contact the store where it was purchased to find out if it was recalled. Recalled beef was produced from July 26, 2018, to Sept. 7, 2018, and shipped to retailers nationwide.

Do not eat recalled beef. Return it to the store or throw it away.

Contact a healthcare provider if you think you got sick from eating recalled beef.

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell recalled beef products and should check food storage and freezers for them.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12-72 hours after eating contaminated food. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

If you have further questions about this outbreak, please call the CDC media line at (404) 639-3286. If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state's health department.