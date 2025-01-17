CDC seeks quicker patient testing for bird flu

Although it says the risk of bird flu contagion to the public remains low, with no evidence of human-to-human transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling on hospitals to test flu patients for avian influenza right away to help track sources of the virus more quickly.

Nirav Shah, principal deputy director for CDC, said Thursday in a call with reporters that new guidance asks hospitals to send blood samples for subtyping within 24 hours of a patient being admitted for treatment of influenza of any kind, to determine if they have just “garden variety” flu or a novel variety, like highly pathogenic H5N1, the virus that causes avian influenza.

“Time is of the essence,” said Shah, to ensure that patients are on hand in the hospital when results come in and still can remember details of their recent contacts.

Paul Friedrichs, director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response, said quicker testing of hospital patients does not indicate any change in risk, but is just a way to improve contact tracing and get results sooner.

“We do not believe we have been missing patients, and this doesn’t change the volume of testing,” Friedrichs said. “We’re just accelerating” and moving the process faster.

Shah said, “The current risk to the general public remains low,” noting there have been so far only 67 cases of human infection in 10 states, most of them dairy and poultry industry workers. Most infections have been mild, with only one fatality to date.

He said the most recent human case is a child in San Francisco who tested positive for the H5N1 virus last week, but noted that while the child has recovered, no clear source of exposure was found.

Later in the call, Shah clarified that while the risk to the average person on the street is deemed “low,” the exposure for industry employees like dairy workers and poultry cullers is “not low,” and he said that the current risk of a pandemic in connection with avian flu is deemed “moderate.”

He said the CDC has more changes to bird flu response “in the works” that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Alex Turner, the Agriculture Department’s national incident coordinator and director of the National Animal Disease Traceability and Veterinary Accreditation Center, said the new National Milk Testing Strategy program is active now in 28 states, with more coming on board “soon,” with all 48 contiguous states expected to take part eventually.

Asked why all states aren’t already on board with the program to facilitate surveillance of the U.S. milk supply and dairy herds, Turner said each state’s regulations and logistics are different, and complicated by the fact that the dairy and milk processing industries are “two different things” that are “adjacent, not identical.”

“To flip a switch and start all 48 states at once is not logistically possible or probable,” Turner said.

He noted that Michigan, which had reported no infected dairy herds, discovered a newly infected herd under the NMTS, and that this is “how we hope it performs.”

Eric Deeble, USDA’s deputy undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs, said the USDA has more than 300 people in place “to support H5 responses,” and has spent $1.5 billion to slow the spread of the disease in dairy herds and poultry flocks.

Bovine vaccinations against the disease are being developed, but he couldn’t say how long it might be until a cattle vaccine was available.

A national stockpile of a poultry vaccine was established in 2016, Deeble said , but new highly pathogenic strains mean a new poultry vaccine is needed and is being developed, although he offered no timeline for completion.

When asked if members of President-elect Trump’s team have committed to continue policing the spread of H5N1, Shah said the “real work, every day work, hard work” is in the hands of career professionals expected to stay on the job after Trump takes office on Monday.

Friedrichs said a Biden administration team has met with members of Trump’s transition team and have “provided playbooks” and a “detailed summary” of the bird flu situation, and offered to continue to meet with them and provide more information.