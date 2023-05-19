Cedaredge FFA has a busy spring

Cedaredge FFA members teaching second graders about honey bees and honey. Courtesy photo

FFA-RFP-052322-2

Cedaredge FFA has been busy the past few months. We have been preparing for CDE’s along with celebrating FFA week; an incredibly busy week full of building agriculture advocacy, and relationships. We served a BBQ lunch at the high school, and then we shared our passion for agriculture with students at the elementary school. We had our annual Oyster Fry and Auction where we fed nearly 700 people in under two hours. We fed our teachers an appreciation breakfast of traditional Bobbitos breakfast burritos. This is served in the honor of our founding adviser Bob Tuttle. On Friday, we went to the middle school to have a BBQ lunch and were able to give them a glimpse of our program of activities.

In April, we had our Annual Banquet, where the alumni served us incredible food and we introduced our new officer team. The new 2023-2024 Chapter Officer team consists of Kassi Claridge, president; Chasey Waitman and Kaleb Kilcoyne, vice presidents; Addy Roeling, secretary; Riley Abercrombie, reporter; Collie Kelleher, treasurer; Breanna May, sentinel; and Tate Fisher, executive committee. We also gave out awards, the Honorary Award to Heather Dunbar and the Blue and Gold Award to Carolyn Stumpf, our Star awards Kaleb Kilcoyne received the Star Greenhand, Addy Roeling received the Star Farmer and Kendra Richardson received the Star Agriscience student award. We are thankful for all of the alumni help.

The first week in May we traveled to Fort Collins for our state CDEs. We took six full teams where we ended up with three gold teams, two silver teams, and a bronze team. Those teams were; Veterinary Science, Food Science, Milk and Quality Evaluation, Livestock, Floriculture and Meats Evaluation. We have two state championships teams: Veterinary Science and Food Science. They will be competing in the fall at nationals in Indianapolis. We had an astonishing finish of 27 students out of the 1,900 total competitors. We are the only chapter in the state to bring home two state titles and we are eager to prepare our team for the national competition.

At the beginning of June we are taking nearly 60 kids to the state convention. To be able to attend the state convention in the beginning of June requirements must be met. Some of those requirements are: attending four chapter meetings since January, our annual fruit sale, selling tickets to our annual auction, volunteer and complete member auction obligations and paying the fee. At the state convention we have seven of our members receiving their state degrees. The members are Kole Hawkins ,Taryn Wolcott, Shaelyn Hunsbeger, Niki Mckinney, Jacob Anderson, Kylee Terry, and Graceanne Prosser. As well as receiving his state degree, Kole Hawkins is running for state FFA office. We have high hopes for all. At the state convention we have many activities; our Parliamentary Procedure team is going to compete, we have a full day of volunteer work, our students will attend leadership workshops and listen to very motivating speeches. Our students look forward to learning how to Live the Legacy.

Cedaredge FFA is thankful for all of our continuous donors. We have a busy season ahead of us. A huge thank you to our Chapter Officer team of 2022-2023, we appreciate all of your hard work this past school year. Spring was busy but summer provides an opportunity to continue growing our students.

Cedaredge FFA’s nearly 80 FFA members posed for a photo at their annual banquet. Courtesy photo

FFA-RFP-052223