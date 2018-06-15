Celebrate Denver at the Denver County Fair, July 13-15

DENVER — The City of Denver has its very own county fair, and well … it's fair-ly weird.

The National Western Complex will be jam-packed with carnival rides and blue-ribbon pies. This indoor/outdoor fair will include a line-up of events and activities with alpaca costume parade, bug and hot dog eating contests, chicken agility and a petting zoo. Plus, a variety of unique fanfare including a vinyl record revival, Extreme Midget Wrestling, LARPing adventure, Unicorn Cup Roller Derby, Little Man Ice Cream Social presented by Ticketswest and the first-ever 5K Mullet Run with free mullet wig and fair admission for registrants.

Colorado is known for its craft beer, and to celebrate the Denver County Fair will host the second-annual DCF Beer & Wine Fest, presented by Anthony's Pizza & Pasta. Sample craft beers from more than 20 breweries from across the city, county and region.

There is no better way to start the day then a yoga practice with the "kids." The four-legged kids (baby goats) and nannies (momma goats) will be front and center for the second-annual Goat Yoga session at the Denver County Fair. This year, DCF Goat Yoga will make the historic attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the largest goat yoga session in the world.

Sunday will welcome Viva Denver, presented by Pepsi, showcasing mariachi bands, green chili; Sunday, carnival rides and a special concert by the heavy metal mariachi band, Metalachi.

Denver County Fair tickets are just $10 for adults and $3 for kids (ages 3 to 11). Or you can purchase a fair ticket with unlimited rides for $20 for adults and $10 for kids (ages 3 to 11). Tickets to the Denver County Fair are on sale now at denvercountyfair.org.