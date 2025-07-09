Celebrate independence in July

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

We are already into July 2025 and we begin whittling on the second half of the 2025 year.

We have been getting some rains around southeastern Colorado and the country looks great. With the big snowstorm we had in early November 2024, which was 30 inches of really heavy, and wet snow, we finally broke the drouth cycle and have some good deep moisture. Since then, we received a few small snows typical for our area, and they kept the top moisture from drying out. Then a few spring rains fell which helped to keep the top few inches of the ground moist, and so the entire range greened up and began growing grass. The cycle has continued with enough rain to keep the grass green and growing. Some areas have received bigger rains measured in inches, around Middle Water creek we have not. But the rain we have received has been sufficient to keep us green and growing, and it is as lush and pretty as most longtime residents can ever remember.

The cattle are fat and slicked off and usually can be found lying around in the shade chewing their cuds by 10 in the morning each day, quite content. And it follows that the calves are doing very well, growing fast and looking quite fine. It has been a great spring in our neck of cattle country to say the least. All my life I had heard from the old timers that it took a good snow to break a drouth, and finally I have been blessed to experience just how true that bit of wisdom, in fact is.

Well, I digress, back to July. July the Fourth is a celebrated holiday recalling when The USA declared independence from England and became an independent nation. In the western lifestyle and culture that patriotism can still be seen coming to the forefront as the USA flag is presented horseback at the beginning of almost every rodeo performance along with the singing of the National Anthem.

I recall a story related to me of one grand entry where the wind whipped up just a bit causing the flag to wrap around the rider and the horse. This caused the horse to spook and begin to crow hop and the crowd got to witness an extra bronc riding event that was not on the program, but the rider got control, and the flag never touched the ground. I have heard of parades where similar scenarios prevailed but most times order was regained and the presentation of the flag and the necessary decorum prevailed.

I hope everyone has a wonderful Fourth of July and takes time to remember this holiday is much more than a day off work or a time to just have a barbecue and drink beer.

Countless scores of veterans have served in the U.S. Military defending our freedoms and protecting the ideals of freedom and liberty around the globe fighting against tyranny and oppression.

Let us all take a few moments to remove cover and thank each and every veteran for their service. Come take a ride with me as we take in a rodeo somewhere in the West and ponder a moment on our glorious flag.

Our Grand Old Flag

Attending a rodeo with family,

Waiting for the show to begin.

All arose to salute our flag,

As it was brought proudly in.

A voice spoke of God and country,

Then had asked everyone to stand.

The entire arena came to their feet,

I tell ya’ folks, it was grand.

A rodeo queen brought it in on a horse,

Now that was just the thing.

Everyone joined in on ‘Oh say can you see’,

As a cowgirl began to sing.

Later on my granddaughter asked,

“Papa, what does the flag mean to you?”



Darlin’, I said quietly,

Let me try and answer you true.

Our flag is a symbol of honor,

To the greatest nation on earth.

And we as fellow Americans,

Are the fortunate, blessed by our birth.

Our flag has endured over time.

Flying proud over the great U.S.A.,

Standing for freedom won by soldiers,

A free life we enjoy every day.

Yet this freedom was not for free,

Brave men and women paid a high cost.

Defending freedom around the world,

Giving their all, so many lives have been lost.

As our flag flies proud and fierce,

In the fabric of the red, white and blue.

Is stitched the memory of every veteran who ever served,

Defending freedom for all Americans, including me and you.

I wish everyone would honor her,

Get up off their seats and knees, and stand,

Pay respect with hand over heart,

To our American flag so grand.

Remembering all veterans who ever served,

Remembering the lives that were lost,

Remembering, how our flag and our freedom,

Was won at a mighty high cost!

The red stands for the valor of our veterans,

and for the blood that they shed.

Fighting to protect our freedom,

defending our Nation, they served and bled.

The white stands for purity,

Belief in freedom and liberty.

Blue for vigilance and justice,

Justice for all in the land of the free.

Our Grand Old Flag, Old Glory,

The proud red, white and blue that you see.

A treasure representing all Americans.

In the home of the brave and the land of the free.