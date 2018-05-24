Celebration of life set for trade lobbyist Robert Vastine

A celebration of life has been scheduled for the late Robert Vastine, a services trade lobbyist, on June 18 at the Cosmos Club in Washington.

Vastine, who died March 30 after a six-month illness, was president of the Coalition of Service Industries from 1996 to 2012, and was well known in agricultural circles for his ability to analyze the relationship between negotiations on services such as banking and insurance and agriculture in multilateral trade negotiations.

After he retired from CSI, he was a senior industry fellow at the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, Center for Business and Public Policy.

Earlier in his career, he was president of the Congressional Economic Leadership Institute, vice president of the oversight board of the Resolution Trust Corp., Treasury deputy assistant secretary for trade and raw materials and held a number of positions as a senate aide.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m., with remarks at 6:15 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, contact Claudia Taskier at claudia@taskier.net or phone (202) 253-9610.