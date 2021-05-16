Anniversary for Clarence & Marilyn Croissant

Anniversary

Clarence & Marilyn Croissant

May 16, 2021

Card Shower

A card shower is being held in honor of Clarence & Marilyn Croissant’s 50th Wedding Anniversary. Clarence & Marilyn were married on May 16, 1971 at Christ United Methodist Church in Sterling, CO.

Celebrating this wonderful occasion with them are their children Tara & Tom Bledsoe of Cheyenne, WY and David Croissant of Sterling, CO. Also wishing them a very happy anniversary are their grandchildren Mariah Bledsoe, Zaylee Croissant and Bridon Croissant.

Cards can be sent to Clarence & Marilyn Croissant home address: 17594 County Road 41 Sterling, CO 80751.