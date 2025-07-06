Anniversary for Jerry and Donna Schott

Jerry and Donna Schott of Fort Collins celebrated a remarkable milestone in the month of June, their 70th wedding anniversary. Married June 25, 1955, at The First Presbyterian Church.The couple has built a lifetime of memories, love, and dedication surrounded by their beloved family, friends, and community.

Purchasing a small acreage North of Fort Collins 60+ years ago, enabled their three children to participate with 4~H projects which soon became a family affair. Jerry and Donna became involved in 4~H, as leaders and Jerry serving on the Foundation Board. They also spent many years camping and boating at a local lake with not only their children, but later their grandchildren and usually all their friends. The kids were always welcome at their home or to join in any activity the Schotts were involved in.

Upon retirement, Jerry from Ricker Bros.Wholesale and Donna from Poudre R1 School District, along with Donna’s brother Tom and his wife Karen, embarked on adventures traveling in their RV’s. They especially enjoyed spending time in Lake Eufala OK and Yuma AZ.

Jerry and Donna consider themselves blessed with their children, Debbie (Gary) Hanks, Diane (John) Moen and Todd Schott. Their 5 grandchildren, Cody (Tracy)Willbanks, Jodi Willbanks, Breann (Brandon) Alber, Tad (Jessie) Moen and Tyler (Katie) Schott. Rounding out the family circle would be their 5 Great Grands, Dayson Willbanks, Dalton Willbanks, Bryton Willbanks, Triston Moen and Trigg Alber.