Happy Birthday for JOHN MATSUSHIMA

Happy Birthday

JOHN MATSUSHIMA

December 24, 2020

100th Birthday Celebration

In celebration of Dr. John Matsushima’s 100th birthday on December 24, his family is hosting a card shower. There are times when he may find it difficult to put a name with a face, so if you have a photo of yourself with him, or just a photo of yourself, please include it.

His family will be celebrating his birthday quietly at home, though a celebration will be planned when possible. Thank you for helping Dr. Matsushima celebrate this momentous birthday!

John Matsushima

2008 Evergreen Drive

Fort Collins, CO 80521