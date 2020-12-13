Happy Birthday for JOHN MATSUSHIMA
Happy Birthday
JOHN MATSUSHIMA
December 24, 2020
100th Birthday Celebration
In celebration of Dr. John Matsushima’s 100th birthday on December 24, his family is hosting a card shower. There are times when he may find it difficult to put a name with a face, so if you have a photo of yourself with him, or just a photo of yourself, please include it.
His family will be celebrating his birthday quietly at home, though a celebration will be planned when possible. Thank you for helping Dr. Matsushima celebrate this momentous birthday!
John Matsushima
2008 Evergreen Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User