Celebrities ask McDonald’s to curb abuse of chickens

Twenty Hollywood celebrities on Tuesday asked McDonald's to institute animal welfare measures advocated by the Humane Society of the United States.

In the letter, actors Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Hudgens, Susan Sarandon and Joaquin Phoenix and other celebrities told McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook, "McDonald's lets its chicken suppliers breed birds to grow so large, so fast it'd be like a 2-month-old human baby weighing over 600 pounds," the letter states, adding: "This causes all kinds of problems for these animals — like broken legs, painful injuries, and even heart attacks."

"Chickens are smart, inquisitive animals who suffer immensely during their short lives as a result of these inhumane practices," the celebrities added.

"There is a better way. Your own competitors — like Burger King, Subway, Jack in the Box and so many more — are taking meaningful steps to improve conditions for these animals."

The letter is also signed by Daryl Hannah, John C. Reilly, Mary-Louise Parker, Kristen Bell, Téa Leoni, Dr. Oz, Kate Mara, Stephen Fry, Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki, Joan Jett, Paul Feig, Weird Al Yankovic, Michael Showalter, Leona Lewis and Marco Antonio Regil.