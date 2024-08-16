Celebrating Colorado’s ag history

The Centennial Farms and Ranches program, presented by History Colorado and the Colorado Department of Agriculture, recognizes four categories of honorees associated with the agricultural history of the State of Colorado.

Centennial Farms or Ranches where the farm or ranch has belonged to the same family for at least 100 years; and is currently a working farm or ranch; Centennial Families which is a family with agricultural experience in Colorado that spans 100 years or more, not necessarily as landowners; a Centennial Farmer or Rancher which is an individual 100 years of age or older who has spent a majority of their life in agricultural pursuits within the State of Colorado, not necessarily a landowner; and a Centennial AgriBusiness, an organization or business that has been in operation for 100 or more years and primarily serves the agricultural community in Colorado.

Each year, our Centennial Farms and Ranches honorees are recognized with a celebration at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. This year’s celebration will be on Aug. 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the PB&T Bank Pavilion.

Rio Blanco and Moffat county’s Wellman Ranches, established in 1912, is one of the honorees this year. Photo courtesy of Wellman Corriedales wellman

Applications for the Centennial Farms & Ranches program will re-open in January 2025. To apply for Centennial Farms & Ranches designation, family or business representatives should submit an application providing information about their agricultural history.

This year’s honorees:

Glenn Benjamin Land, LLC – Founded 1917; Benjamin Family, Elbert County; Ehmann Land and Cattle, LLC – Founded 1895; Ehmann Family, Elbert County; Windler Family – Since 1881, Routt County; Wellman Ranches – Founded 1912; Wellman Family, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties; Hoefler Ranch, LLC – Founded 1918; Hoefler Family, Elbert County; Lambert-Carneal-Craven Family – Since 1912, Elbert County; Flying Diamond Ranch – Founded 1907; Johnson Family, Cheyenne County; Leggett Hedges Ranch – Founded 1898; Hedges Family, Moffat County; Trainor Family – Since 1895, Crowley County; McCaleb Livestock – Founded 1913; McCaleb Dolifka Family, Washington County; Green Family Farms – Founded 1909; Charles and Kathy Green Family, Logan County; Hayes Farms, Inc. – Founded 1924; Hayes Family, Yuma County; Page Farm – Founded 1920; Arnold and Barbara Page Family, Washington County; Williams Farm – Founded 1913; Williams Family, Pueblo County; Myers Family – Since 1923, Pueblo County; Horvath Farms – Founded 1913; Oldfield and Horvath families, La Plata County; Bruntz Farm – Founded 1923; Stanley D. Bruntz and Beverly A. Bruntz Family, Weld County; Pine Ridge Ranch – Founded 1920; Eurich Family, Elbert County; Frye Ranch – Founded 1901; Carpenter Family, Routt County; Cline Farms – Founded 1917; Cline Family, Washington County; Colorado State Historic Preservation Officer Agricultural Legacy Award, 2024, Sugar Beet Leagues of Northern Colorado, Gabriel and Jody Lopez; Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Legacy in Agriculture Award, 2024, Deb Daniel, general manager of the Republican River Water Conservation District.

GREEN FAMILY HISTORY

Green Family Farms in Logan County counts among their family heirlooms a family history written by Ruth (Green) Hoffman in 1979 titled “Go West Young Man Go West.”

My mother (Mae Park Green) was born in Indiana and raised on a farm near Ashley, Ind., about 45 miles north of Fort Wayne. My Father (Harry W. Green) was born in Pennsylvania, but his family moved to Hudson, Ind., when he was quite young. When he was about 7 years old his folks died leaving a brother and sister. His mother died of scarlet fever and his father was kicked by a horse. The children were separated and placed in different homes. My father lived with an uncle for a few years. He had to work hard chopping wood for the winter fuel and also worked in the fields. He didn’t stay in school after fourth grade because he had to miss so much school working.

Mildred Mae and Ruth Green, author of this history, photographed in 1923. Photo courtesy of the Green family Mildred Mae & Ruth Green 1923

When he was about 18, he learned the barber trade and worked at this job for a few years, then decided to be a blacksmith. He worked for several years in the railroad yards in Garret, Ind., doing machinist work and also shoeing horses.

When my mother finished high school, she received a teaching certificate, but decided to go to Chicago to see the big city. She worked in the Eli Lilly Drug Company for about one year and then returned home.

My mother and dad met on a blind date. They went together for about two years. After they decided to get married, they thought the easier life would be going west to make their fortune. Dad’s back had been bothering him with the heavy work of blacksmithing; so their idea was to make claim on some homestead land in Idaho, sell it later, make lots of money and return to Indiana. They were not reluctant to brave hardship and hard work looking for a future.

Len Parr (Marguerite Donovan’s uncle) and my father were good friends in Indiana. Len had left Indiana for Colorado on 1907 to make claim for a homestead. The tract of land laid out for the homesteading were along the main trail from Sterling to Sidney, Neb. Around the Sterling and Fleming area, most claims had been taken.

Harry Green and family. Harry stopped in Sterling in 1909 and staked a claim on land four miles north and one mile west of Padroni. Photo courtesy the Green family Harry-Green-family

My father and Len Parr corresponded back and forth until August 1909, when my father decided to head west. (card written to Harry from Len, May 6, 1909) “Dear Friend Harry, It seems I have not had time to write to you. Will write a card tonight. Say, if you ever do go west be certain to come via Montrose, Colo. Earl (Len’s brother) came this way. It is as cheap as any other route. I really think Idaho is the place to go now. The is still much government land to be entered in Colorado and no doubt some is good, but I do not think it is what you want. Write me a card today and I will then write a letter. Len”

My father headed for Idaho in August 1909, stopped in Sterling to see Len, and deciding to settle here, he staked a claim on land four miles north and one mile west of Padroni and built a two-room house which was approximately 14’x24′. He dug a cave and covered it with railroad timbers and dirt. The cave was their summer refrigerator and winter storage. After the house was finished, Dad sent for his fiancée Mae Park. Mae arrived in Sterling, Dec. 3, 1909, by train; a trip which took three days and three nights. They were married at the Methodist parsonage, stayed in Sterling for two days and then boarded the Burlington train for Winston, Colo., which was located about eight miles north of Padroni and founded in 1908.

Dad had borrowed a horse and buggy from a neighbor for the journey from Winston to their new home approximately five miles. The buggy was so filled with luggage and other belongings, ranging from dad’s trunk to mother’s violin that there was no room for dad, so he walked and drove the horse, then returning the horse to Winston had to walk home.

There were no fences or trees, just cow trails. They had no well for water for several months. Dad would work all day blacksmithing in Padroni and walked home, the last mile carrying two buckets of water for drinking. Sometimes he would have only half a bucket when he arrived home if the wind was blowing. They had a neighbor a mile west that had a well and she asked mother to bring her washing and they would do it together, which mother was delighted.

After a short time, they bought a horse and buggy. Their shopping was done in Winston, which had a depot, grocery store, post-office and school. My mother would drive the horse and buggy with water containers to Winston and do her shopping and on the return trip, stop at the Sherwin’s spring and fill water containers and also get a little visiting done with Mrs. Sherwin. My mother vowed when they were hauling water that if they ever relocated and had a good well, she’d never leave it, and she didn’t for approximately 30 years.

The first year or two, meat was scarce so they ate quite a few jack rabbits and pinto beans. Their neighbor had planted pinto beans and hadn’t harvested them yet in February so he asked my dad if he would harvest the beans for half. Mother helped and they pulled the beans and thrashed them on a canvas with a broom and shovel. Ending up with about 250 pounds, which was very useful.

The first year most crops were planted by hand. They always had a garden. They planted cabbage plants by digging holes with a had posted-hole digger, the cabbage produced very well. They would put turnips and carrots in a box of sand for storage for winter use. Wrap cabbage in paper and keep it in the cave. They would buy half a beef or pork until they began raising their own. One fall they had fried down sausage and put it in a stone gar covered with lard and stored in the cave, the neighbor’s dog got into the cave and finished the sausage.

The rewards of a fall harvest, piled and ready to be utilized. Photo courtesy the Green family. harvested-cane

In winter, when they would have a quarter of beef, they covered it with an old sheet and hung it on a pulley on the north-side of the house to keep frozen. Dad would use a hand saw to cut the frozen meat when it was needed.

The coyotes would sit back from the house and howl many nights because they would smell the fresh meat. Mother baked bread, churned butter, cured meat and did all our sewing. They used the good Colorado fuel (cow chips) which made a really hot fire and lots of ashes. One neighbor always remarked that Colorado is God’s country because the wind pumps the water, and the cows chop the fuel!

The neighbors had two antelopes they had raised and tamed after their mother had been killed. The antelopes wore bells and when my folks would hear the twinkle of the bells, they knew the antelopes were looking for food. They came almost every day and were lots of company. One day the door was open and the antelope came into the house; mother was afraid to move until it left because she was afraid it might jump through the window. They had skunks come right up to the house and kill chickens. Rattle snakes were very common.

My father worked away from home a lot during the first few years of their marriage. After his crops were harvested in the fall, he worked in the hay fields or whatever work he could find.

In May of 1909 construction was started on the North Sterling intake and reservoir; 400 teams of horses and mules were necessary for the job. My father’s brother, Sam, came from Indiana to work on the reservoir. Padroni wasn’t settled until the reservoir construction began.

The Burlington Railroad line was constructed about 1900. A section house was built in Padroni in 1904. The station was named Padroni in honor of the Tom Pedroni family, who were early settlers of this section. But through an error of spelling and pronunciation it is Padroni. Tom Pedroni’s homestead was across the tracks from mother’s home now (1979). He was the closest resident to Padroni..

Padroni was the closest shipping point for men and material for this construction work. During these same years, nearly all the government land was homesteaded. The plains where cattle had grazed on unfenced prairies were now dotted with homestead shacks. Padroni was started by two men named Hunt and Clayton from Iowa. They were certain this was an ideal spot for a town, so they built a two-story frame building. A.G. Sherwin and Len Parr rented this building and opened the first business, a general mercantile store and post office in October 1909. Later there was a restaurant, blacksmith shop, lumber yard, bank and pool hall.

Upstairs, over the store was a community recreation and meeting hall. Sunday school and church were held in this hall. On many Sundays, they would have basket dinners and after church the men’s recreation was a ball game. Coyote hunting was a great sport.

My mother played violin for church and they had a pump organ which Ida McKelvey played; this was around 1911. After the schools were built, Mr. Gibson, principal at Padroni, and my mother played many violin duets for high school commencement exercises.

My father worked as blacksmith for Jim Cook in Padroni during the construction of the reservoir. He did the welding and shoeing of horses for laborers that worked at the reservoir. Later, father worked in Sterling for Bill Williams Sr. doing blacksmithing. He worked as a machinist at the sugar factory during the winter of 1912 earning $1.50 per day, top wages. The family lived in Sterling that winter.

When my sister Mildred was born, the nearest doctor was in Iliff. They asked the neighbor to go to Padroni and call the doctor; the telephone was in the store, the doctor got lost. So when my brother Tom was to arrive, my mother went back to Indiana to await his arrival so she would be close to the doctor. While mother was in Indiana, dad went to Sidney and Kearney, Neb., to work for a few weeks. While there, he wrote mother and said, “should I sell the homestead and return to Indiana?” Her answer was, “do as you like.” I always asked dad why he didn’t return to Indiana and dad’s reply was he never had the money to go back. He only returned once in 1933. Mildred and he went to the World’s Fair in Chicago and then on to see the relation. My mother was back several times.

When dad was away working, mother herded the cattle on the open range. At evening she would have to go looking for the cattle, never knowing where they could be. She left my sister and brother alone at the house while she was gone. My brother was about 2 and my sister was about 4 years old. One evening they started out looking for mother, and as she was returning, she saw two little shadows going in the opposite direction over the hill. Mother was frightened because she said if she hadn’t found them that night, they might have been killed by the coyotes.

The Padroni school was opened in 1910. A year later, District 94 north of Padroni, the Valentine school was formed and my father was one of the directors, which was an office he held for several years. This school was built across the road from our homestead and was where we all finished grade school.

In March 1913, a terrible blizzard struck this area. The day was beautiful, but in the evening the wind began to blow and it started snowing. It lasted for about three days and nights. It was about like the 1949 blizzard. About 200 head of steers belonging to E.C. Withrow pastured northwest of the North Sterling reservoir drifted with the storm and drowned in the reservoir. The neighbors, John Morris had just built a chicken coop, and they had their livestock in the coop. The snow drifted in until their horses had tromped the snow for so long, that when they were able to get to them, they dropped dead. My father went out to try to feed his horse and their few calves and about lost his way back to the house. With luck, he stumbled over the cave which gave him his sense of direction.

The Padroni State Bank opened in September 1917. Mr. Chelsey Harris as Pres., Len Parr as vice-pres., and W.R. Thomas was cashier.

In 1914, my parents built the house where my brother is still living. This is where the good water well was and still is.

My folks bought a new Model T Ford touring car in 1922. After that, mother churned butter, raised about 100 to 200 chickens and turkeys each spring and delivered dressed chickens, butter and eggs to Sterling customers. The turkeys were dressed and shipped to Chicago and earned from 22¢ to 32¢ a pound. My job was to feed and close the chicken coop. One night it wasn’t quite dark and the chickens weren’t in their coops, while waiting I laid down on the ground and went to sleep. Bedtime came and no one could find me. They had the neighbors looking for me also. Later I appeared in the house.

During the 1930 drought years, my father had his blacksmith shop set up at home and did lots of re-setting rims for wagon wheels and sharpening of plow-layes for neighbors. My job was to turn the handle of the forge to force air through the fire box to keep the coals hot, while dad sharpened the layes. Dad didn’t get much cash for this job usually, but the neighbors exchanged work instead. This is the way they helped each other during drought years.

Charles and Kathy Green’s farm today near Padroni, Colo. Photo courtesy the Green family Charles and Kathy Green place today

My father continued this kind of work most of this life. He also cut hair for the neighbors for many years. About this time, dryland winter wheat averaged about eight bushels to the acre. Wheat prices dipped to 60¢ a bushel and even went to 30¢ a bushel in the summer of 1931, but in November 1931 it returned to 50¢ a bushel.

The early pioneer’s life was not easy but challenging. Life in Colorado was healthful and they were able to survive the drought of the 1930s.

My mother says Colorado is still her first love. She is now 95 years young and still thinking of planting a garden when she is able to walk again.