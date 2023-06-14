Center for Biological Diversity files action against CDPHE

The Center for Biological Diversity and Food & Water Watch utilized the Environmental Law Clinic at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law to claim Colorado’s permitting process for animal feeding operations is flimsy.

Zach Riley, executive vice president of Colorado Livestock Association, said CLA joined Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the office of the attorney general in opposing the action, now going on about 18 months in duration.

The action seeks to require the CDPHE to modify its General Permit for Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, modified in 2022, to ensure that pollution from feedyards does not contaminate the water supply. CDPHE asserts, in turn, that because the general permit prohibits this type of pollution, it has no authority to require such monitoring.

Riley said Colorado has one of the best permits in the West. Through the use of clay and earthen liners, groundwater testing is not necessary as there’s no permeation and Riley said it’s not an actual discharge of effluent to Waters of the U.S. The petitioners are claiming there’s a nexus between the pond or lagoon and WOTUS through seepage of ground water.

The current permit requires a Nutrient Management Plan and a registered professional engineer must certify that the volume of process wastewater runoff generated for each impoundment was calculated as required; that a properly designed and constructed spillway is in place at each discharging impoundment, unless the program has determined that a spillway is not required; that accurate, permanent depth markers are in place as required; that 2 feet of freeboard, or other freeboard level approved by the program, exists in each open surface impoundment and terminal tank; that clean water is diverted, as appropriate, from the production areas, manure stockpiles, and composting areas as required; that structures used to divert process wastewater from the production areas are sized as required; that all impoundments, tanks, manure stockpiles, or composting areas located within a 100-year floodplain are protected from inundation and damage from 100-year or smaller flood events.

The appeal of the permit was assigned to administrative law judge, Matthew E. Norwood, a judgeship type tasked not with executing his or her own knowledge of the content at hand, but rather tasked with evaluating the merits of the arguments proposed and make recommendations or determinations for the administration to address the issue.

Norwood found CDPHE’s permit is unlawful in that the general permit’s prohibition on discharges to waters of the United States through groundwater is an effluent limitation for which representative monitoring is required to assure compliance; and the general permit does not contain representative monitoring provisions sufficient to assure compliance with that effluent limitation.

FACT OR CONJECTURE

The executive director of CDPHE is now reviewing the conclusory statements, to determine whether the permit is substantial and covers what is perceived as the potential problem.

“It’s our hope the executive determines that the judge didn’t make sound judgment based off of fact or findings, which there was a total lack of,” Riley said. “There was literally nothing in the fact and finding, only conjecture.”

Last week, the last document from the judge was received, granting petitioners motion for summary judgment and initial decision.

The two main takeaways are the prohibition of discharge to WOTUS through groundwater and that creates a zero effluent limitation, for which monitoring is required to ensure compliance; and the general permit does not contain that representative monitoring that are sufficient to assure that compliance with the zero effluent limitation.

Now we will hopefully put aside Judge Norwood’s conclusory opinion and the CDPHE will stick with what we have and stick with what works and with science and engineering,” he said. “The petitioners did this in a couple of other states that didn’t have permits like ours and won. They’re trying slowly through death by a 1,000 paper cuts, hit each state to see how well this can grab a toehold. We actually have a substantial permit and a permit that works.”

Riley said the decision is a win for the CBD in the form of positive publicity, specifically a Colorado Sun article by NAME. The big win for agriculture will be if the administrator decides the permit is sufficient and there is no nexus.

This decision came about the same time as the Sackett v. EPA decision that reversed the use of the reasonable nexus question and reverts to the Rapanos v. United States rule, a 4-1-4 decision and the use of a continuous surface connection test. In that decision, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association chief legal counsel Mary-Thomas Heart said four justices recommended a continuous surface connection test, one justice recommending the significant nexus test, and four justices saying they didn’t particularly care for either test, but calling the significant nexus test the lesser of the two evils.

Since the Clean Water Act passed in 1972, the definition of Waters of the U.S. or WOTUS has been a moving target with fresh iterations making the regulatory process unclear even by EPA standards. It’s noteworthy to recognize that there were two unanimous — not technically unanimous — holdings in the lengthy Sackett opinion. Without a continuous surface connection, wetlands like those on the Sackett property are not federally jurisdictional. The second unanimous holding is that the significant nexus test is not the standard that the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corp of Engineers ought to use when determining if a feature is jurisdictional under the Clean Water Act.

The existing permit currently stands, though new and renewal permits will depend upon the final decision.