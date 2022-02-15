Central Texas check forgery suspect behind bars

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — James Eric Craddock, 24, is accused of forging and cashing two fraudulent checks in late 2020.

Because the checks were from the Gillespie Livestock Company, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Barr investigated the case.

On Aug. 30, 2021, a Gillespie County Grand Jury weighed the evidence and elected to indict Craddock on two counts of forgery of a financial instrument. Both charges are state jail felonies, each carrying a penalty of up to two years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

As of writing, Craddock is behind bars at the Kendall County Jail on unrelated charges.

“Livestock auction markets are an important part of our rural communities and the lives of local cattle producers,” said Barr. “When someone defrauds and steals from local businesses, it’s a slap in the face to the whole community, so I’m pleased to see Craddock face justice for his alleged crimes.”

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney Lucy Wilke for their assistance in the case.