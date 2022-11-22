Certified Angus Beef Awards $70,000 in Colvin Scholarship Funds

The beef business relies on a passionate next generation.

With the support of partners across the industry, Certified Angus Beef awarded an annual record $70,000 in scholarships to 20 students pursuing careers at the ranch, in meat science, in a research lab or supporting agricultural business and marketing. The Colvin Scholarship Fund recognizes students for the commitment and energy they bring to agriculture, their education and community involvement. Young leaders with bright ideas for making the best beef even better earned five production agriculture, 10 undergraduate and five graduate scholarships in 2022.

Since 2002, the fund has supported 121 recipients through $418,500 in scholarships.

The students recognized through scholarships are carrying the legacy of the brand’s co-founder and executive director for 22 years, Louis “Mick” Colvin.

“With the support of the brand’s partners, we were able to add a third category to the Colvin Scholarship Fund in 2022, the Production Agriculture Scholarship, giving a nod to Mick’s roots,” said Danielle Matter, Certified Angus Beef director of brand experience and education. “All of this year’s recipients shine a bright light on the future of the beef business, and we are excited to see how the awards positively influence these students.”



Production Agriculture awards:

$7,500 – Owen Gustafson – Dickinson State University

$3,500 – Jace Stagemeyer – Butler Community College

$2,500 – Teigen Hadrick – South Dakota State University

$2,000 – Blake Bruns – Northeastern Junior College

$1,500 – Amber Staab – University of Nebraska – Lincoln



Undergraduate awards:

$7,500 – Cutter Pohlman – Texas Tech University

$5,000 – Kevin Jess – Cornell University

$4,000 – Eva Hinrichsen – Oklahoma State University

$3,000 – Alexandria Cozzitorto – Texas A&M University

$2,000 – Ellie Kidwell – Kansas State University

$2,000 – Jake Bagby – Texas Tech University

$2,000 – Lauren Frink – Colorado State University

$2,000 – Eric Schafer – Butler Community College

$2,000 – Claire Stevensen – California Polytechnic State University

$2,000 – Sheridan Wilson – University of Nebraska



Graduate Awards:

$7,500 – Forest Francis – South Dakota State University

$5,000 – Kaylee Greiner – Texas A&M University

$4,000 – Mesa Kutz – Colorado State University

$3,000 – Connor McKinzie – Texas Tech University

$2,000 – Cesar Sepulveda – Texas Tech University



Applicants were asked how they hope to serve the beef industry and make it better.

Top graduate recipient, Forest Francis, a Ph.D. student at South Dakota State University, is studying growing and finishing feedyard transition diet strategies to improve gastrointestinal health, growth performance, dietary net energy utilization and beef carcass traits.

His ideal job would be either a feedyard production consultant or animal science professor with emphasis in feedyard nutrition or meat science.

“I’d like to be able to merge the gap between cattle feeders and beef packers to help nurture and grow the most efficient cattle while maximizing beef quality and yield,” Francis said.

This drive to create a healthier, stronger beef supply is mirrored by the top Production Agriculture recipient, Owen Gustafson. The Dickinson State University student looks forward to going back to the family farm to carry on the legacy for generations.

“I will strive to be a good steward of the land, to care for my animals and family to the best of my ability, and to advocate for agriculture and rural communities,” Gustafson said. “My life’s work will include having maintained and improved our riparian areas and healthy rangelands, feeding a hungry world a wholesome beef product, and giving back to my community through involvement and leadership.”