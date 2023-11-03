Certified Angus Beef celebrates 45th year with strong sales

It has been 45 years since Certified Angus Beef’s first customer purchased a strip steak at Renzetti’s IGA grocery store. Since then, consumer demand for high-quality beef has grown, ultimately driving demand for premium Angus genetics.



“The Certified Angus Beef brand was founded on a mission to improve the consumer’s beef eating experience and drive demand for Angus cattle,” said John Stika, president of CAB.



Marking the third-highest sales year on record, the global beef brand sold 1.227 billion pounds across 52 countries during the 2023 fiscal year. While down 7 million pounds, or 0.6%, from total sales in 2022, this year marks the brand’s eighth year over a billion pounds sold. Additionally, March 2023 was the third highest sales month in the brand’s history at 112.3 million pounds.



“It’s because of the community around this brand, their daily hard work, and intentionality in leveraging the value of the Certified Angus Beef brand that we’re celebrating yet another year of over 1 billion pounds sold,” Stika said.