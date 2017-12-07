 Certified Angus Beef honors High Choice Feeders in Scott, Kan. | TheFencePost.com

Certified Angus Beef honors High Choice Feeders in Scott, Kan.

Ty Rumford, operations manager for High Choice Feeders, Scott City, Kan., explains his precision-based commitment to excellence that won national honors from the Certified Angus Beef brand. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvjww-ulqLEhttp://

Go back to article