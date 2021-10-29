Certified Angus Beef offers summer internships

Hands-on experiences are the fastest way to excel in a career after college. Students who intern at Certified Angus Beef leave prepared for a job in the beef industry with practical work examples and personal connections.

CAB is accepting applications for three communications internship positions for Summer 2022. Effective communication is the foundation for success in any career, and CAB interns get real-world experiences with audiences across the beef supply chain.

“After nine weeks in Ohio, I was a better storyteller and more skilled than when I got there,” said Paige Holbrooks, 2021 producer communications intern.

These roles are available for college students majoring in agricultural communications, public relations, journalism or marketing.

• The public relations intern will monitor brand presence in the media and emerging issues in the food industry. This intern will also write stories for the CAB newsroom.

• The communications intern will engage business, consumer and rancher audiences by writing news releases, feature stories and creating content for the brand’s rancher-facing social media. Background knowledge and experience in beef production is preferred but not required.

• The digital marketing intern will strategize, create and post content for the brand’s 24 social media channels.

GREAT OPPORTUNITIES

The positions will be customized to match an intern’s interest in practicing multi-media storytelling and learning new skills. Some assignments may include photography and video editing, generating pitching stories to media or traveling to off-site events at restaurants, grocery stores or ranches.

Interns are valuable members of the team, managing projects, bringing fresh perspectives and collaborating in discussions. The ability to work together but also meet deadlines independently will be important to each intern’s success.

“I was given creative freedom in the content that I created, but it was also helpful for me to receive timely feedback from the team,” said Kalyn Blue, 2021 summer digital intern. “I gained skills in professional communication with coworkers and effective messaging with brand audiences.”

Junior or senior college students are encouraged to apply by Nov. 19, 2021.

Summer interns will be expected to work from the brand’s office in Wooster, Ohio, 40 hours per week for 10 to 12-weeks between mid-May to mid-August, depending on the student’s availability. Applications require a cover letter, resume and online portfolio of work samples in communications.

Find more information about these internship opportunities or apply at https://cabcattle.com/internship .