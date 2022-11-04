Certified Angus Beef Welcomes New Director of Producer Communications

Certified Angus Beef hired fifth-generation rancher Lindsay Graber Runft as director of producer communications. Photo courtesy CAB

Angus-RFP-110722

Lindsay Graber Runft brings energy and industry experience to the brand

Genetics and management are at the forefront of targeting the Certified Angus Beef brand but communicating beef value propositions to cattlemen guides informed business decisions.

To bring the most relevant production and economic information to cattlemen, Certified Angus Beef (CAB) hired fifth-generation rancher Lindsay Graber Runft as director of producer communications.

Runft oversees communications strategy and leads the brand’s producer-facing messaging for seedstock breeders, commercial cattlemen, cattle feeders and allied industry organizations as CAB continues working to strengthen its relationship with those who supply the brand.

“Providing consumers with the highest quality beef doesn’t just happen by chance. It takes initiative and focus by those raising and feeding cattle with an eye toward continual progress and improvement,” said Melissa Brewer, CAB vice president of communications. “With Lindsay’s years of experience and production background, we’re excited to have her credibility on our team leading the engagement efforts producers in these areas.”

KANSAS NATIVE

A native of south-central Kansas, Runft was raised on a small family farming and ranching operation. She graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, double-majoring in agricultural communications and animal science. Runft earned a master’s degree in agricultural communications from Texas Tech University, with research focuses on media market research and crisis communications.

For more than a decade, Runft has served the livestock industry’s communication needs and elevated the voice of beef producers. Prior to joining the brand, she was executive director of the Livestock Publications Council and a public relations consultant for clients, such as Kansas Beef Council. Her experience also includes leading communications efforts for Livestock Marketing Association and managing creative services for Hereford Publications, Inc.

“Certified Angus Beef is known for its high-caliber work, progressive leadership and excellent culture,” Runft said. “I am thrilled to be joining the powerhouse communications team at the brand and look forward to continuing to serve the beef industry through strategic communication efforts.”

Runft started with the brand on Sept. 12, 2022, and serves as the point contact for all producer-facing communications for CAB.

She can be contacted by emailing LRunft@certifiedangusbeef.com .