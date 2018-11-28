CFA releases salmonella recommendations

The Consumer Federation of America on Tuesday released a report on the Agriculture Department's regulation of salmonella in raw meat and poultry, and recommended that USDA exercise its authority under the law to set and enforce more rigorous standards to protect consumers from salmonella contamination in meat and poultry.

The report urges USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service to announce an interpretive rule under which the agency will consider raw meat and poultry "adulterated" if it is contaminated with salmonella. The report describes the pros and cons associated with five policy options for implementing such a rule, namely:

▪ A zero tolerance approach to all salmonella.

▪ Prohibiting particular salmonella serotypes associated with human illness on raw foods.

▪ Prohibiting salmonella strains associated with an ongoing outbreak.

▪ Prohibiting salmonella resistant to certain medically important antibiotics.

▪ Prohibiting high loads of salmonella bacteria.