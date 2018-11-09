CFBF to hold its 100th annual meeting Nov. 16-18 in Denver

At the 100th Colorado Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, the federation is getting out ahead of topics that are affecting agriculture deeply. The meeting will be held Nov. 16-18 at the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel.

Speakers include CFB President Don Shawcroft and Executive Vice President Chad Vorthmann, who will open the meeting. Shawcroft said in its 100th year, CFB will celebrate members that make CFB the leading agriculture organization in the state.

"The recent election will test us," he wrote in his address. "We will be called on once again to represent agriculture and rural Colorado and defend the things that we hold dear. Issues like private property rights, water, drought and labor issues will all test our right and determination to run our businesses as we choose."

Other featured speakers include Craig Maginness, ExIn Global Strategies; David Salmonsen, American Farm Bureau Federation; Anthony LaFauce and Nicole Connolly, Paradign; Dusty Marquardt and Jill Eberhart, KCOE ISOM. Keynote speaker Craig Zablocki will address attendees Saturday morning with his talk, "Food and the Heart of Trade Policy — Rising Above the Rhetoric: The Responsibilities of International Business People in the New Era of Trade."

Speakers will address members about trade and how policy changes affect agriculture; leadership and how farmers and ranchers can dive into difficult, real-life conversations about issues affecting farmers and ranchers in Colorado; and a tax outlook and how changes may affect agricultural operations.

CFB is working closely with Colorado Crisis Services, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Health to raise awareness and grow treatment options for rural mental health and the ongoing opioid crisis. The partnership has allowed members and others in rural Colorado to safely engage in an essentially anonymous environment to get information, ask questions, gain coping skills, and learn how to engage someone who is threatening or contemplating suicide. Resources will be available at the annual meeting for anyone interested.

With the recent appointment of CFB member Cathie Swanson to the Colorado Human Trafficking Council to represent agriculture, there will be a booth and a trailer available to walk through and learn how trafficking affects all Colorado communities, both rural and urban. Jim Weber, Global Connection International, will also speak at the Advocacy Luncheon Saturday about his work combatting human trafficking.

The event will also include the annual Women's Committee's Ag Education Auction, Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee competitive events, and the delegate session during which county delegates bring forth policy recommendations for the coming year. Policy recommendations are voted upon and distributed to elected officials to guide them in representing agriculture during the legislative session.

Saturday evening's banquet will include the awarding of the Service to Agriculture Awards, both inside and outside of Colorado Farm Bureau, the Emerging Leader Award, recognition of members, and will conclude with a live band.

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.