CFD enjoys another year of success

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sunup to sunset, the 2024 edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days was filled with entertainment options, great stories, and was a boon to the local economy.

The “Daddy of ’em All” has a 128-year history and while events have been added, the legacy lies in the rodeo. This year’s theme, “Year of the Cowgirl,” showcased women in and out of the arena. On June 28, CFD dedicated a bronze statue named “How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls,” by Wyoming sculptor D. Michael Thomas. It is in a place of honor next to the Chris LeDoux statue. Miniature versions of the bronze were awarded to the Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding, Breakaway Roping and Barrel Racing champions this year.

The rich history of the event started in 1897. None of the celebration would be possible without the 3000-plus volunteers who put in countless hours to make it happen.

Over 1,500 rodeo contestants made their way to Frontier Park to be part of the $1.2 million dollar rodeo. Their competition started early with qualifier rounds where Chet Weitz, a 23-year-old tie-down roper from London, Texas, set an arena record at 9.1 seconds.

The rodeo’s qualifying rounds were July 13-17. The Quarter Finals began on July 19, where contestants were vying for a spot in the Semi Finals, July 26-27. Championship Sunday featured the top contestants in nine events.

There was a big race for the all-around championship between 18-year-old rookie Wesley Schalla and Coleman Proctor who is twice his age. Both qualified for the Finals in two events. Schalla, from Arapaho, Okla., competed in bareback riding and bull riding. Proctor came out of Chute 9 in steer roping and team roping. Proctor, from Pryor, Okla., earned the All-Around Champion for the second time in his career — he also won in 2022.

Through nine rodeo performances, 115,494 fans were in attendance, compared to 116,960 last year. The Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Finals were broadcast live on The Cowboy Channel. Additionally, qualifying rounds were available on The Cowboy Channel+ app. The final Saturday celebrated National Day of the Cowboy with a sold-out rodeo performance.

Other on-site attractions that are a traditional part of the Western celebration include the Indian Village, Concerts, Trade Shows and Carnival. Behind the Chutes Tours were a popular free activity where nearly 4,000 attendees got a close look at the rodeo arena and livestock.

CFD officials continued their quest to bring attention to suicide prevention and awareness through the Pick-Up Man Initiative which aims to combat suicide. Yellow feathers on cowboy hats were prevalent across Frontier Park, encouraging people to “pick up” someone in need.

All military branches were honored on Military Monday with active personnel and veterans receiving free admission. Special opening ceremonies featured the Leapfrogs Navy Parachute Team. Volunteers carried in a giant American Flag, a parade on the track of military vehicles and recognition of Gold Star families. Additionally, the U.S Air Force Thunderbirds returned to the Wyoming skies on Cheyenne Day.

Frontier Nights saw 119,793 in attendance compared to 134,134 last year. Two nights of entertainment included Professional Bull Riders-Last Man Standing. In addition to rodeo and night show tickets, there were 28,353 gate admission tickets sold bringing total attendance to 263,640.

Approximately 6,500 head of livestock were on the park for the rodeo, parades and bull riding. On-site veterinarians thoroughly inspected animals multiple times daily. Twelve animals required treatment, and unfortunately two did not recover. Additionally, this year, an off-site pasture was provided for the bucking horses, giving them opportunity to enjoy the new 150-acre “Horse Haven.”

Four parades and three pancake breakfasts were part of the celebration in downtown Cheyenne. Fans lined the streets for the parades featuring horse-drawn wagons that depict the history of transportation. The Kiwanis, CFD, and various community volunteers fed 19,076 people at the free pancake breakfasts.

The Native American Indian Village on Frontier Park had activities for all ages, including storytelling, hoop dancing and flute playing. Approximately 35,948 people made their way through the village.

“We had an amazing year in 2024,” said John Contos, CFD general chairman “I’ve been involved here in a lot of different capacities, and it never ceases to amaze me. We couldn’t do it without our volunteers, support from the community and our sponsors. We have a 128-year history of celebrating the West, and we don’t ever want to forget everyone that has been a part of this in the past to make it what it is today. The Year of the Cowgirl gave us extra inspiration this year. We are so grateful to everyone involved and we are ready to start planning for 2025.”