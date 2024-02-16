CFD Old West Museum prepares to Host 43rd Western Spirit Art Show & Sale

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is excited to be hosting the 43rd Edition of the Western Spirit Art Show & Sale. The show will feature over 400 pieces of Western art from artists across the country. The show will run from March 2 to April 14.

The Art Show kicks off with an opening reception on the evening of March 2 at the CFD Old West Museum. Doors will be open to Museum members at 5 p.m. followed by non-members at 6 p.m. The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Prior to the opening reception, we will also be hosting two workshops at the Museum beginning at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Tickets for the Opening Reception are $55 for members and $65 for non-members. Tickets for the Seminar and Workshop are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Prices will increase by $15 for each level on the day of the event.

Tickets went on sale Jan. 29 and are available at the Museum or online.

Artwork will be on sale beginning at the Opening Reception until April 14 both in person and online. To purchase online or to find out more, visit https://www.oldwestmuseum.org/spirit .

For more information, contact Amanda Marshall at (307) 778-7289.